DOJ worker faces capital murder charge for allegedly slipping abortion drug into pregnant girlfriend's drink

A Justice Department worker was charged with capital murder for allegedly slipping an abortion drug into his pregnant girlfriend’s drink without her consent, forcing her to lose her baby, police said.

Justin Banta, a 38-year-old information technology staffer, was taken into custody Friday following an incident that unfolded at a coffee shop in Tarrant County, Texas, last October, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

"The victim reported that her boyfriend intentionally added ‘Plan C,’ (commonly known as the abortion drug) to her drink in order to force her to have an abortion without her knowledge or consent," police said.

In addition to a capital murder charge from the Texas Rangers, Banta was booked on one count of tampering with physical evidence. The Justice Department did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The victim told investigators that she and Banta were in a "romantic relationship" in September 2024 when she discovered she was pregnant, the Parker County Sheriff's Office said.

"The victim informed Banta of the pregnancy, who proposed to cover the cost [of] an abortion and suggested they order the ‘Plan C’ online. The victim informed Banta of her desire to keep the baby," police added. "On Oct. 17, 2024, when the victim was approximately six-weeks pregnant, she went for a sonogram, where she learned the baby had a strong heartbeat, displayed good vital signs and was said to be healthy by her doctor."

The woman said she then met Banta at a coffee shop later that day. Charging documents said Banta gave the victim a drink he purchased prior to her arrival, KDFW reported, adding that security camera footage showed she consumed the entire beverage.

"The next day, the victim stated she began to suffer from extreme fatigue and heavy bleeding, prompting her to visit the emergency room. The victim reported she lost her baby on Oct. 19, which she believed was a result of the drugs Banta had previously placed in her drink at the coffee shop without her permission," according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they interviewed Banta and collected his cell phone as evidence. During the interview, Banta admitted to buying the abortion drugs on his phone and said he knew investigators wanted to talk to him about the woman’s miscarriage, according to KDFW.

"Sheriff’s investigators believe Banta, who works at the IT Department of the U.S. Department of Justice, later accessed the phone remotely and performed a ‘reset,’ thereby deleting crucial evidence related to the case," the sheriff’s office said.

Banta was released from the Parker County Jail on Friday after posting a $500,000 bond for the capital murder charge and a $20,000 bond for the evidence-tampering charge, KDFW reported.