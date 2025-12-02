Expand / Collapse search
California

Illegal immigrant gang member killed police K-9 'Spike' before officers returned fire in California: source

Jose Domingo Ayala Alas was a Salvadoran national who opened fire during traffic stop chase in Burbank, police say

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Melugin Fox News
Community mourns K-9 killed by illegal immigrant Video

Community mourns K-9 killed by illegal immigrant

Burbank Police Department K-9 Spike was shot and killed during a traffic stop Nov. 22 in California. (Credit: KTTV)

Fox News has learned the known gang member accused of shooting and killing a California police K-9 named "Spike" is a Salvadoran national who was in the U.S. illegally, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source.

Jose Domingo Ayala Alas, 37, allegedly ran during a Nov. 22 traffic stop, leading Burbank police officers and K-9 Spike to chase after him in a residential neighborhood.

Officials said Alas opened fire, shooting Spike, after the dog spotted him in nearby bushes.

Spike was rushed to an emergency veterinarian and was later pronounced dead.

K9 Spike

One of Burbank Police Department's K-9s, Spike, was killed in the line of duty, according to an announcement posted Nov. 23. (Burbank Police Department/Facebook)

Additional K-9s, a SWAT team and air support units responded and tracked down Alas, who was still armed with the handgun.

While multiple efforts were made to negotiate with him, Alas continued shooting at police officers, officials said.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies returned fire, killing Alas.

Jose Domingo Ayala Alas was killed by police officers after killing a Burbank Police K9.

Jose Domingo Ayala Alas was killed by police officers after he shot dead a Burbank Police K-9. (City of Burbank)

A memorial ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for Spike, who will also be honored at the city's Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.

Flowers, stuffed animals and other mementos were collected and placed on display by the community.

Burbank Police department vigil for K9 Spike

The Burbank community created a memorial for Spike, a police K-9 shot and killed in the line of duty. (Burbank Police Department/Facebook)

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our community," Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero wrote in a statement on social media. "Your outpouring of love, compassion, and support as we mourn the loss of K9 Spike has meant more to us than words can express.

"A heartfelt thank you to the men and women of the Burbank PD — your strength, dedication, and commitment to holding the line, especially in moments of grief, embody the true spirit of service. … We are grateful to K9 Spike, who paid the ultimate sacrifice and ensured the men and women of Burbank PD returned home safe that night."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
