Illegal immigrant gang member killed police K-9 'Spike' before officers returned fire in California: source

Fox News has learned the known gang member accused of shooting and killing a California police K-9 named "Spike" is a Salvadoran national who was in the U.S. illegally, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source.

Jose Domingo Ayala Alas, 37, allegedly ran during a Nov. 22 traffic stop, leading Burbank police officers and K-9 Spike to chase after him in a residential neighborhood.

Officials said Alas opened fire, shooting Spike, after the dog spotted him in nearby bushes.

Spike was rushed to an emergency veterinarian and was later pronounced dead.

Additional K-9s, a SWAT team and air support units responded and tracked down Alas, who was still armed with the handgun.

While multiple efforts were made to negotiate with him, Alas continued shooting at police officers, officials said.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies returned fire, killing Alas.

A memorial ceremony is scheduled Wednesday for Spike, who will also be honored at the city's Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day.

Flowers, stuffed animals and other mementos were collected and placed on display by the community.

"We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our community," Burbank Police Chief Rafael Quintero wrote in a statement on social media. "Your outpouring of love, compassion, and support as we mourn the loss of K9 Spike has meant more to us than words can express.

"A heartfelt thank you to the men and women of the Burbank PD — your strength, dedication, and commitment to holding the line, especially in moments of grief, embody the true spirit of service. … We are grateful to K9 Spike, who paid the ultimate sacrifice and ensured the men and women of Burbank PD returned home safe that night."