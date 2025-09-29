Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas-Fort Worth

Victim identified in deadly Dallas ICE facility attack

Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, 37, was from El Salvador and had years-long criminal history

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias , Brooke Taylor Fox News
close
Video shows Dallas ICE agents protecting detainees during shooting Video

Video shows Dallas ICE agents protecting detainees during shooting

Fox News' Brooke Taylor provides updates on the shooting at a Dallas ICE facility as newly released surveillance video shows the chaos during the incident. Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan weighs in.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Dallas have identified one of the victims who died when a gunman opened fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Wednesday as an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

Norlan Guzman-Fuentes, 37, was in custody when he was killed during a sniper assault on the ICE Dallas Field Office. Guzman had been held by local law enforcement when ICE picked him up. 

According to ICE records, it is unknown when and where Guzman illegally entered the United States. However, his criminal history dated back to Feb. 19, 2012, when the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Palm Springs, Florida, arrested and charged him with battery, improper exhibit of a firearm or dangerous weapon and criminal mischief. All charges were dropped, except for the criminal.

On Feb. 14, 2020, the Arlington Police Department in Arlington, Texas, arrested and charged Guzman with driving while intoxicated. Guzman bonded out of custody before ICE was able to lodge a detainer.

DALLAS ICE SHOOTING TRIGGERS HEIGHTENED SECURITY AT FACILITIES NATIONWIDE: 'TRULY DISTURBING'

Suspect identified following fatal shooting at ICE facility in Dallas, Texas

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed new details about Joshua Jahn, the suspect who allegedly opened fire at a Dallas ICE facility, on Thursday, Sept. 25. (Aric Becker/AFP via Getty Images; Contributed to Fox News)

On Aug. 25, the Dallas Police Department arrested Guzman, who was then charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated. That day, ICE picked him up at the Dallas County Jail after his arrest and lodged an immigration detainer.

On Sept. 10, the charge of the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was dismissed.

ICE ATTACK IN DALLAS: JOSHUA JAHN IDENTIFIED IN LATEST VIOLENCE AGAINST AGENCY AS DANGEROUS PATTERN GROWS

Police examine area where shooter opened fire at Dallas ICE facility

Dallas Police investigate the scene where a shooter opened fire on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.  (Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

On Sept. 24, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Dallas apprehended Guzman in accordance with a detainer for his apprehension. Upon arrival at the ERO Dallas Field Office, ICE officers encountered an active shooter at the facility, targeting immigration officials.

Officials said the suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, wanted to incite terror by killing federal agents. Jahn fatally shot himself following the assault.

Law enforcement investigates shooting at Dallas ICE facility

Law enforcement agents look around the roof of a building near the scene of a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (AP/Julio Cortez)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two others were critically wounded in the attack. No ICE personnel were hurt. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 
Close modal

Continue