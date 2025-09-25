Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Dallas ICE shooting triggers heightened security at facilities nationwide: 'Truly disturbing'

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin warns politicians and media to tone down rhetoric about ICE enforcement

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand Fox News
Dallas mayor warns ICE facility attack 'won't be the last' unless Dem rhetoric changes Video

Dallas mayor warns ICE facility attack 'won't be the last' unless Dem rhetoric changes

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the FBI probe into the ICE facility shooting and warns about rising political violence.

Following an anti-ICE shooting in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that there will be an increase in security at its field offices.

Joshua Jahn, who meticulously planned the ambush, killed himself after killing one detainee and injuring two others while firing "indiscriminately" at the ICE facility from a rooftop, as well as at a van where the victims were harmed, according to the Department of Homeland Security. 

Jahn then killed himself after the shooting and the FBI later said that a bullet with "ANTI-ICE" written on it was located at the scene of the crime.

"FBI Dallas and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject's person/residence/bedroom," FBI director Kash Patel posted to X on Thursday regarding the Dallas incident. "One of the handwritten notes recovered read, ‘Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ’is there a sniper with AP [armor-piercing] rounds on that roof?'

ICE ATTACK IN DALLAS: JOSHUA JAHN IDENTIFIED IN LATEST VIOLENCE AGAINST AGENCY AS DANGEROUS PATTERN GROWS

Suspect identified following fatal shooting at ICE facility in Dallas, Texas

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed new details about Joshua Jahn, the suspect who allegedly opened fire at a Dallas ICE facility, on Thursday, Sept. 25. (Aric Becker/AFP via Getty Images; Contributed to Fox News)

"In light of the horrific shooting that was motivated by hatred for ICE and the other unprecedented acts of violence against ICE law enforcement, including bomb threats, cars being used [as] weapons, rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown at officers, and doxing online of officers' families, DHS will immediately begin increasing security at ICE facilities across the country. Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences," she continued, saying the comparisons to the Nazi Gestapo and "slave patrols" can have real-world impacts for the worse.

Conservative immigration experts said the increase in security is ultimately the right call.

The Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas

The Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas where a police officer was shot in the neck and several ICE officers were shot at on July 4, 2025. (KDFW)

"DHS has to increase security and come down hard on anyone threatening immigration officers or federal facilities.  This situation is truly disturbing," Jessica M. Vaughan, Director of Policy Studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, told Fox News Digital in an email.

"Of course the shooter is responsible for this terrible act, but we cannot ignore the rhetoric and disinformation being put out there by opponents of immigration enforcement that is contributing to a hysterical demonization of the people who enforce the laws," she added.

Concerns about violence against ICE come after numerous protests against the agency throughout the country, as the Trump administration continues to carry out deportations of those in the United States illegally.

Law enforcement investigates shooting at Dallas ICE facility

Law enforcement agents look around the roof of a building near the scene of a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (AP/Julio Cortez)

"The Dallas shooting is another tragic reminder of the real-world consequences of reckless, anti-ICE rhetoric from the left," RJ Hauman, a Dallas-based visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Border Security and Immigration Center, said.

"ICE agents and support staff face escalating threats simply for enforcing the law. Strengthening security at ICE facilities is the right move — it protects employees, visitors, and detainees alike, just as ICE works every day to protect all of us. Leaders across the spectrum should stand with them in this effort," he continued."

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

