California

California shooting leaves 1 officer dead, another wounded

Another victim was also found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A police officer was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Baldwin Park, California, in Los Angeles County.

The shooting happened near 4200 Filhurst Avenue at around 7:15 p.m., Baldwin Park police chief Robert López said at a news briefing.

Baldwin Park police officers were called to the area after reports that shots were fired. At some point after the officers arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire.

First responders after shooting in Baldwin Park, California

A police officer was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Baldwin Park, California. (KTTV)

Two officers were struck by gunshots and transported to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center. One officer was transported on the ground and the other officer was airlifted to the hospital.

The surviving officer was listed in stable condition.

Another victim was also found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Scene of shooting in Baldwin Park, California

The shooting happened near 4200 Filhurst Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. (KTTV)

One suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department.

The suspect was also wounded in the incident and transported to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.