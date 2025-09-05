Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Illegal immigrant charged with repeated sexual assault of 14-year-old girl: Florida sheriff

Eduardo Rivera-Villarreal entered US illegally in 2023, was released by Border Patrol before moving to Colorado

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Florida sheriff says 14-year-old girl would not have been sexually assaulted if illegal immigrant was stopped at the border Video

Florida sheriff says 14-year-old girl would not have been sexually assaulted if illegal immigrant was stopped at the border

The Pasco Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 53-year-old illegal immigrant who allegedly had forced sex with a 14-year-old girl. (Credit: Pasco Sheriff's Office)

An illegal immigrant who was released into the community under the Biden administration was recently arrested after a 14-year-old Florida girl reported being sexually assaulted by him multiple times. 

Eduardo Rivera-Villarreal, 53, is charged with human trafficking, lewd and lascivious battery, and rape of a victim under 17 years old, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Rivera-Villarreal allegedly met the 14-year-old girl on or about Aug. 20 when he pulled over at a Pasco County bus stop where she was sitting and offered her a ride, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. 

When she got in the car, he allegedly propositioned and paid her for sex.

Eduardo Rivera-Villarreal mug shot

Eduardo Rivera-Villarreal, 53, is charged with human trafficking, lewd and lascivious battery, and rape of a victim under 17 years old, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. (Pasco Sheriff's Office)

Rivera-Villarreal continued to meet with the girl, who allegedly told him she was underage, on multiple occasions and at several different locations between Aug. 20 and Sept. 2, according to the sheriff's office.

During the meetings, deputies claim Rivera-Villarreal paid the victim for sex in exchange for alcoholic beverages and money. 

In one instance, when the girl tried to leave, Rivera-Villarreal allegedly held the girl down, put his hands over her mouth, and forcibly raped her, according to officials.

migrants at border

Florida officials said the suspect was stopped at the border and released by Customs and Border Patrol under the Biden administration. (Reuters)

After their last meeting, deputies said she was noticeably intoxicated from alcoholic beverages given to her by Rivera-Villarreal, and another adult took her to the hospital. She told the adult about the alleged sexual assault, and detectives quickly arrested Rivera-Villarreal.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that this is the second case his office has investigated this year involving an illegal immigrant accused of raping a child.

"This young, 14-year-old girl would not have been a victim had this person who entered this country illegally been stopped at the border," Nocco said. "To the young girls out there—you are special. You are loved. … God loves you. Jesus Christ loves you. You are priceless, worth way more than any money or material things on this earth."

Pasco Sheriff seal

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said it will be looking into the suspect's employer and reporting them to the Department of Homeland Security. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff added Rivera-Villarreal entered the country illegally under the Biden administration in 2023 and was stopped by Customs and Border Patrol, but released. 

Rivera-Villarreal then moved to Colorado where he received a driver's license. Nocco said he was stopped by police multiple times for traffic violations in Colorado.

Following his arrest by Pasco deputies, Nocco said Rivera-Villarreal told deputies he is scared of going back to Venezuela because he claimed "the cartels are after him."

"So everybody, here's a clear message: Eduardo Villarreal will be in a Florida prison for life. So just putting it out there. If those cartels are really mad at him, that’s where he’ll be," Nocco said.

The sheriff's office will also be looking into the company in Florida that hired Rivera-Villarreal as a delivery driver, and sharing that information with the Department of Homeland Security.

Nocco said the girl is safe and receiving the necessary resources. 

DHS, the Pasco Sheriff's Office and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
