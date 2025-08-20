Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Nicaraguan man illegally in US facing 'enhanced' charges after drunken hit-and-run: sheriff

'If you're committing the crime of being here illegally, your other criminal charges are enhanced one degree,' Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Florida sheriff upgrades charges for illegal immigrant accused of DUI hit-and-run Video

Florida sheriff upgrades charges for illegal immigrant accused of DUI hit-and-run

A Nicaraguan man in the U.S. illegally was arrested in Polk County, Florida, after driving drunk, crashing into someone's fence and fleeing the scene.

A Nicaraguan man in the United States illegally is facing "enhanced" charges – due to his immigration status – in Florida for a drunken hit-and-run over the weekend, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies arrested Roberto Sandobal-Lopez, 34, on Saturday after he crashed his white Honda into someone's fence in Winter Haven at around 7 p.m. and walked off. 

Deputies were alerted to the crash after witnesses called the sheriff's office to report the incident.

Roberto Sandobal Lopez, 34, mugshot

Nicaraguan national Roberto Sandobal-Lopez, 34, was arrested in Polk County, Florida, on Saturday after driving drunk, crashing into someone's fence and fleeing the scene.  (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Sandobal-Lopez was found by law enforcement walking in the nearby area shortly after the crash and deputies determined he was intoxicated. His eyes were described as "watery" and "bloodshot," and deputies said they could smell alcohol. 

When he was asked if he had been drinking, Sandobal-Lopez allegedly said he drank six bottles of Modelo a few hours earlier at around 5 p.m. Two samples during a breath test revealed BAC levels of 0.13 and 0.124, according to the PCSO.

Field sobriety tests also showed "several signs of impairment," the sheriff's office said.

Six pack of Modelo beer

Roberto Sandobal-Lopez allegedly told Polk County deputies that he drank six bottles of Modelo beer about two hours before he crashed his car into someone's fence and fled the scene. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Sandobal-Lopez was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with DUI with property damage, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of the crash with property damage and not having a driver's license.

His charges have been upgraded by one degree because he is in the U.S. illegally, which makes his "DUI with property damage" charge a third-degree felony. The remaining charges are all first-degree misdemeanors.

Sheriff Grady Judd said in a Facebook post that Sandobal-Lopez will remain in jail until he is picked up by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Judd said it's fortunate that only a fence was damaged during the drunken drive and called Sandobal-Lopez a coward for walking away from "the scene and responsibility."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holding Roberto Sandobal-Lopez mugshot

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holding the mugshot of Roberto Sandobal-Lopez, who is in the U.S. illegally and facing charges of driving under the influence, property damage and not having a driver's license. (Polk County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

The sheriff also reiterated that being in the U.S. illegally is a crime and, in Florida, immigration status will impact the severity of criminal charges.

"In Florida, if you’re committing the crime of being here illegally, your other criminal charges are enhanced one degree; he's now facing a serious felony because he caused damage to property while driving under the influence," Judd said.
