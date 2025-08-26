Illegal alien flashes beaming smile in arrest photo after allegedly battering a federal officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 21-year-old illegal immigrant brandished a beaming smile as he posed for an arrest photo in Polk County, Florida, on Tuesday after allegedly battering a federal officer.

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officer suffered an injured shoulder after the suspect, Denis Corea Miranda, fought back when two agents tried to take him into custody in Lakeland, officials said.

"This is the first time we've had an agent injured in the line of duty, and he was significantly injured," said Sheriff Grady Judd at a press conference Tuesday.

"Now the state of Florida and the taxpayers of Polk are going to have to pay for it," he said.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED FOR RAMMING TRUCK INTO FEDERAL OFFICERS IN CALIFORNIA

"The state's got to provide him with an attorney to represent him, and then the state's got to prosecute him."

After the altercation, Corea Miranda escaped into a wooded area on foot before officials launched a full-scale perimeter operation. They were supported by helicopters and drones and managed to track him to a loading dock.

Judd explained that Corea Miranda didn’t use a weapon but claimed he fought back "because he wasn’t going to be deported" and was determined to escape.

This marks the first time an HSI agent in the county has been injured in the line of duty, according to Judd. Corea Miranda was taken into custody.

ICE PLACES DETAINER ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING TEEN: 'EVIL CRIMES'

Judd described how Corea Miranda was stopped by Border Patrol as he crossed into the U.S. from Nicaragua and outlined how, under federal "catch and release" policies, the illegal immigrant was given a court date and released.

In 2024, he was also arrested for DUI but failed to appear in court, leaving an outstanding warrant.

Judd said this pattern of release and re-offense proved how the system failed.

"The system is broken," he told reporters. "Had they appropriately dealt with him instead of catch and release in 2021, none of this would have happened."

DHS: ASSAULTS ON ICE NOW UP NEARLY 700% OVER SAME TIME LAST YEAR

Corea Miranda now faces charges including resisting arrest and battery on a federal officer and could be deported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judd noted the suspect had previously been tied to burglary offenses in Polk County and could serve time in state prison.

"And then when he gets out of state prison for his transgressions, then he’ll be deported," Judd added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Polk County Sheriff's Office for further comment.