Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Illegal Immigrants

Illegal alien flashes beaming smile in arrest photo after allegedly battering a federal officer

21-year-old illegal immigrant from Nicaragua now faces battery on federal officer charges

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 21-year-old illegal immigrant brandished a beaming smile as he posed for an arrest photo in Polk County, Florida, on Tuesday after allegedly battering a federal officer.

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officer suffered an injured shoulder after the suspect, Denis Corea Miranda, fought back when two agents tried to take him into custody in Lakeland, officials said.

"This is the first time we've had an agent injured in the line of duty, and he was significantly injured," said Sheriff Grady Judd at a press conference Tuesday.

"Now the state of Florida and the taxpayers of Polk are going to have to pay for it," he said.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED FOR RAMMING TRUCK INTO FEDERAL OFFICERS IN CALIFORNIA

Denis Corea Miranda smiling in arrest photo

21-year-old illegal immigrant Denis Corea Miranda allegedly attacked an HSI officer during an arrest attempt in Polk County. (Polk County Sheriff)

"The state's got to provide him with an attorney to represent him, and then the state's got to prosecute him."

After the altercation, Corea Miranda escaped into a wooded area on foot before officials launched a full-scale perimeter operation. They were supported by helicopters and drones and managed to track him to a loading dock.

Judd explained that Corea Miranda didn’t use a weapon but claimed he fought back "because he wasn’t going to be deported" and was determined to escape.

This marks the first time an HSI agent in the county has been injured in the line of duty, according to Judd. Corea Miranda was taken into custody.

ICE PLACES DETAINER ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING TEEN: 'EVIL CRIMES'

Denis Corea Miranda mugshot

Corea Miranda now faces charges including resisting arrest and battery on a federal officer. (Polk County Sheriff)

Judd described how Corea Miranda was stopped by Border Patrol as he crossed into the U.S. from Nicaragua and outlined how, under federal "catch and release" policies, the illegal immigrant was given a court date and released.

In 2024, he was also arrested for DUI but failed to appear in court, leaving an outstanding warrant.

Judd said this pattern of release and re-offense proved how the system failed.

"The system is broken," he told reporters. "Had they appropriately dealt with him instead of catch and release in 2021, none of this would have happened."

DHS: ASSAULTS ON ICE NOW UP NEARLY 700% OVER SAME TIME LAST YEAR

DHS officer

FILE - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the alleged assault was the first time the area had a Homeland Security Investigation officer injured in the line of duty. (istock)

Corea Miranda now faces charges including resisting arrest and battery on a federal officer and could be deported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judd noted the suspect had previously been tied to burglary offenses in Polk County and could serve time in state prison.

"And then when he gets out of state prison for his transgressions, then he’ll be deported," Judd added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Polk County Sheriff's Office for further comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
Close modal

Continue