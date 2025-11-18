Illegal immigrant accused of grabbing ICE officer's taser while shouting 'Allahu akbar' during arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Turkish national accused of violently resisting arrest and attempting to seize an officer’s taser in a confrontation in Western New York has been taken into custody, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a statement released Tuesday, ICE said the suspect, identified as Saim Irgi, 39, allegedly fought with officers and shouted the Arabic phrase "Allahu akbar" – "God is great" – during the struggle before being subdued and arrested.

Before Irgi's arrest, officers in Buffalo were carrying out a targeted operation in Tonawanda when they spotted a vehicle leaving a home that was connected to their investigation that day.

After following the car and initiating a stop, officers identified the driver as Saim Irgi, a Turkish citizen, who, officials say, is in the U.S. illegally, the statement said.

Officers repeatedly ordered Irgi to exit the vehicle, but he refused.

According to the statement, an ICE officer drew their taser and informed Irgi multiple times that if he didn't stop resisting, he'd be tasered.

While attempting to place Irgi in custody, officials allege Irgi grabbed an officer's taser while screaming "Allahu Akbar," at which point another officer deployed their taser to get control of the suspect.

He was later taken to the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, where medical staff cleared him for detention.

Authorities said Irgi has a history of criminal charges since illegally crossing the southern border in July 2023.

According to ICE, U.S. Border Patrol agents first encountered Irgi near Jamul, California, after he'd crossed the border from Mexico.

He was subsequently released into the country pending further immigration proceedings.

In March, police in Pennsauken, New Jersey, arrested Irgi on charges of simple assault that were later dismissed.

The same day, Philadelphia police arrested him on charges including strangling, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

ICE Buffalo acting Field Office Director Tammy Marich described Irgi as "a significant public safety threat," and said in the statement that officers "will continue to work tirelessly to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from the United States."

After Monday’s arrest, Irgi remains in ICE custody as removal proceedings continue.