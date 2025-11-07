ICE arrests illegal immigrant in Massachusetts accused of stabbing coworker with scissors, trash bin attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant who was arrested Thursday in Massachusetts during a tense confrontation that escalated between her family and federal authorities repeatedly stabbed her coworker with scissors and attacked the victim with a trash bin over the summer, officials said Friday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents initially stopped Juliana Milena Ojeda-Montoya during a traffic stop in Fitchburg, about 50 miles northwest of Boston, the Department of Homeland Security said.

At the time, Ojeda-Montoya was in a vehicle with her husband, also an illegal immigrant from Ecuador, and their child, who was sitting on her lap instead of a car seat, authorities said.

During the stop, authorities told Ojeda-Montoya that they had a warrant for her arrest and requested that she give the child to her husband, Carlos Zapata Rivera. She allegedly refused, and Rivera allegedly began having a seizure.

The ICE agents at the scene called 911, but Zapata refused medical help and did not display any signs of medical concerns, DHS said.

"Despite ICE law enforcement officers’ several attempts to deescalate the situation and repeated requests that the father take custody of the child, both parents stated they were willing to put the child into state custody," a DHS news release states. "Once Zapata Rivera realized he would be arrested for immigration violations if he did not agree to take custody of the child, he suddenly decided to be a good father and left with the child."

During the arrest of Ojeda-Montoya, she resisted arrest and a crowd of agitators formed, authorities said.

Some people in the crowd began allegedly shouting obscenities, death threats, and antisemitic remarks at authorities including: "You probably support Israel too ... you look like a Jew ... I bet you are a f****** Jew" and "I'm going to remember those eyes.… I'm going to find you.... I'm going to come for you.... I know you probably have kids... We're going to kill you and your kids.… I am going to shoot all of you."

The Fitchburg Police Department dispatched officers to the scene to keep the peace.

In a statement, Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin criticized the narrative that authorities caused Rivera's medical episode.

"Once again, the media ran with a FALSE narrative about our brave ICE law enforcement officers. As usual, here’s the REAL story: ICE targeted a known criminal who repeatedly stabbed her coworker," she said. "Medical personnel found there was no legitimate medical emergency."

She noted that Zapata was captured on video on his feet and coherent moments later.

"Our law enforcement officers requested the father take custody of the child, but he refused," she said. "He quickly decided to leave with the child once he realized if he didn’t take custody, ICE would arrest him for an immigration violation."

Zapata told the Boston Globe that the medical episode was triggered by immigration agents who "pressed on his neck."

"They were pushing us together, there with our baby in the middle," he said, according to the newspaper.

Ojeda-Montoya illegally entered the United States on Feb. 22, 2023 under the Biden administration near Lukeville, Arizona, authorities said. She was released into the country the following March.

She was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Scarborough, Maine and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Zapata entered the United States illegally on the same date as his wife and was later released.