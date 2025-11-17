ICE arrests illegal-immigrant trucker from Uzbekistan over alleged terror ties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A criminal illegal immigrant who was released into the U.S. under the Biden administration and began working as a commercial truck driver has been arrested over alleged ties to terrorism, federal authorities announced Monday.

Akhror Bozorov, 31, hails from Uzbekistan, where authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in 2022 for allegedly belonging to a terrorist organization, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said. Authorities in Uzbekistan accused him of distributing terrorist propaganda calling for jihad online and recruiting terrorists to join the jihad movement.

ICE arrested Bozorov on Nov. 9 while he was working as a commercial truck driver, driving an 18-wheeler in Kansas.

ICE said that Bozorov was issued a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) in Pennsylvania. Officials added that he was granted authorization to work in January 2024 under the Biden administration.

"Not only was Akhror Bozorov — a wanted terrorist — RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways. Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country."

She added: "President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats."

Bozorov illegally entered the U.S. in February 2023, according to ICE. Border Patrol arrested Bozorov upon entry, though ICE said the Biden administration then released him into American communities.

Bozorov's recent arrest comes as the Trump administration is putting increased scrutiny on states that issue CDLs to immigrants after an illegal immigrant truck driver was accused of causing a tractor-trailer crash that killed three people in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Following the deadly crash, the Department of Transportation attempted to put restrictions on immigrants obtaining commercial driver's licenses, but a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Thursday ruled that the move cannot be enforced.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.