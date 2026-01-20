Illegal immigrant accused in DUI crash that killed college soccer player, girlfriend: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of driving drunk and killing a student-athlete and his girlfriend in a Rowan County, North Carolina, crash is now facing felony charges, with federal immigration officials also issuing a detainer, according to local reporting.

Juan Alvarado Aguilar, 37, has been identified as the suspect in the case. Jail records show Aguilar is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on a bond set at over $5 million, following his arrest on multiple charges, including two counts of felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired.

The Salisbury Post reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer and administrative warrant for Aguilar following his arrest. Fox News Digital has not independently confirmed the detainer through jail records.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened late Friday night when Aguilar crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

Investigators say Aguilar refused medical treatment at the scene and was transported for a blood draw before being formally charged.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Fletcher Mark Daniel Harris and 19-year-old Skylar Nichole Provenza. Harris was the driver of the vehicle and a student-athlete at Catawba College, where he played on the men’s soccer team. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris had been a member of the Catawba College men’s soccer program for three seasons and was a double major in environmental and sustainability and biology, according to the school. The college said he was consistently recognized on the presidential honor roll and dean’s list.

In a statement, Catawba College officials described Harris as a beloved member of the campus community.

"Our hearts are broken," head men’s soccer coach Alex Morais said. "Fletcher was profoundly loved and will be missed by everyone in our program and community."

Michelle Caddigan, Catawba College vice president for athletics, also released a statement mourning Harris’ death.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Fletcher Harris," Caddigan said. "This is an unimaginable loss for our campus community. Fletcher was an exceptional student and dedicated athlete whose impact extended far beyond the soccer field."

Family members and members of the community have shared tributes honoring Harris and Provenza, describing them as kind, generous young people whose lives were cut short.

In a post shared by a family member, Harris was remembered as "one of the best human beings" they had ever known, while Provenza was described as a "beautiful soul." The family member wrote that the couple had "the best hearts" and asked the public to keep both families in their prayers.

Harris was also remembered by leaders in the soccer community. Hickory FC co-founder and managing director said Harris taught others "how to be good teammates" and how to make a positive impact, adding that his legacy would "live on."

Funeral services for Harris are scheduled for Thursday.

Fox News Digital reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

