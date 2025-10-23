Expand / Collapse search
California

High school coach, wife ID’d as victims killed in crash tied to illegal alien trucker released by Biden admin

Jashanpreet Singh crossed southern border in 2022 and was released by the Biden admin pending an immigration hearing

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Tricia McLaughlin: Open border policies have ‘deadly consequences’ Video

Tricia McLaughlin: Open border policies have ‘deadly consequences’

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin weighs in on the illegal immigrant truck driver in jail over charges related to a fatal California crash on ‘America Reports.’

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery semi-truck crash allegedly caused by an illegal alien in Southern California on Tuesday have been identified as an assistant basketball coach and his wife.

The San Bernardino County Coroner's office identified two of the victims in the crash as 76-year-old Clarence Nelson of Fontana, and his wife, 69-year-old Lisa Nelson, saying both were pronounced dead at the scene.

State senator Susan Rubio said in a Facebook post that Nelson was the basketball coach at Pomona High School in Pomona, California.

"This week, our community was deeply saddened by the tragic incident in the City of Ontario," Rubio said. "It’s heartbreaking to learn that two of the lives lost were from my district — Pomona High School basketball coach Clarence Nelson and his wife Lisa."

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCK DRIVER ACCUSED IN DEADLY FLORIDA CRASH GOT BIDEN WORK PERMIT AFTER TRUMP DENIAL: DHS

Clarence Nelson speaking to a reporter.

Clarence Nelson (R) was one of three victims who died in a crash on Oct. 21, 2025, allegedly after an illegal immigrant from India plowed into several vehicles in Southern California. (Pomona High Red Devils)

"As a teacher, I know how a loss like this ripples through an entire school community," she continued. "My heart goes out to their families, the Pomona Unified School District, and everyone mourning this tremendous loss."

Fox News Digital reached out to the school, though officials declined to comment.

The driver, 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh, is an illegal immigrant from India who crossed the southern border in 2022 and was released by the Biden administration; he is now accused of causing the semi-truck crash that killed three people.

According to federal sources, Singh was first encountered by Border Patrol agents in California’s El Centro Sector in March 2022 and released into the interior pending an immigration hearing.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ACCUSED OF KILLING 3 IN FLORIDA HIGHWAY CRASH CROSSED BORDER INTO CALIFORNIA IN 2018: DHS

An image of Jashanpreet Singh, an Indian-national allegedly responsible for a deadly crash on the 10 freeway.

Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old Indian national, allegedly drove a big rig while under the influence, leading to a California crash that killed at least three people Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Authorities say Singh was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after plowing his big rig into slow-moving traffic on the I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County.

The crash, which was caught on dashcam video, left at least three people dead and several others injured. Police say Singh never hit the brakes before slamming into the traffic jam, citing toxicology tests that confirmed impairment.

DHS sources confirm he is not in lawful immigration status and that ICE has lodged an immigration detainer following his arrest.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCKER ACCUSED OF KILLING THREE PEOPLE FAILED ENGLISH, ROAD SIGN TESTS: DOT

Aerial view of deadly semi-truck crash on I-10 in California.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks on the I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County, Calif., on Oct. 21, 2025. (@BillMelugin via X)

The incident is the latest involving illegal immigrant truck drivers in the U.S.

In a separate case, Harjinder Singh — who crossed the southern border illegally in 2018 — obtained a commercial driver’s license in California and was accused of causing a crash in August in Fort Pierce, Florida, that killed three people.

Officials investigating that wreck said he failed English-language and road sign tests.

The crash follows the Trump administration’s announcement last week that it would withhold more than $40 million in federal highway safety funding from California for failing to comply with federal English-language proficiency standards for truck drivers.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr and Peter D’Ambrosca contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
