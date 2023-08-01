Illegal Chinese-linked biolab filled with mice, medical waste discovered in California

Authorities have discovered an illegal Chinese-linked biomedical lab in Central California filled with unlicensed mice, medical waste, refrigerators, and other infectious agents.

The discovery came after months of investigation into the lab in Reedley, California, that was suspected to be running an illegal operation.

Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba confirmed to Fox News Digital that the facility was being leased by Prestige Biotech, a Chinese-linked company registered in Nevada.

Joe Prado, Assistant Director for the Fresno County of Public Health, told FOX 26 that the lab was using mice "to see whether or not the COVID test kits were actually testing for COVID."

CASES OF LEPROSY, ‘HISTORICALLY UNCOMMON’ IN US, SURGE IN CENTRAL FLORIDA, CDC SAYS

The state issued an order for an inspection after a local code enforcement officer noticed a garden hose poking out of the back of the building, KRON 4 reported.

Inside the illegal lab, health inspectors found nearly 1,000 lab mice – 200 of which were dead, according to the station. Inspectors also found thousands of vials, some of which contained human blood and other substances.

The lab was shut down in early July. Local, state and federal agencies have been working to remove and properly dispose of the materials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Here at the public health department we operate our own lab so were very well versed in the legal requirements and how to maintain and control an infectious agent," Prado told the outlet. "And there was just a complete absence of those controls in place at the warehouse."