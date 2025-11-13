Illegal alien truck driver presses for blood samples, vehicle analysis in deadly Florida disaster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal alien truck driver accused of causing a crash in Florida that killed three people appeared in court Thursday as his attorneys pressed for new testing of evidence before trial.

Harjinder Singh, 28, of India, faces multiple felony counts for allegedly causing a fiery semi-truck crash that killed three people in Fort Pierce, Florida, in August.

Singh, who crossed into the United States illegally in 2018 via the southern border, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and was extradited to Florida to face charges after traveling to California in the aftermath of the crash.

He appeared via video conference from jail for a docket call before Judge Lawrence Mirman in St. Lucie Courthouse in Florida on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

Defense attorneys requested that Singh’s blood samples be released for independent analysis and asked for access to inspect the vehicles involved before they are released from law enforcement custody. Prosecutors did not object, and both sides told the court they expect those steps to be completed before the end of the year.

The defense also requested a continuance to allow more time to review discovery materials, which the judge granted. The next jury docket call is now scheduled for Jan. 15, 2026, with the case continuing toward trial.

Singh’s attorney told the court that his client is indigent but has received some third-party assistance to fund the defense. Mirman explained the process for requesting an indigency declaration "for cost" despite Singh retaining private counsel.

The defense asked that Singh be allowed to appear virtually for the next docket call, though Mirman said another judge will preside that day and will determine whether virtual appearances are permitted. Singh confirmed through an interpreter that he understood the proceedings.

Fox News previously reported, citing a senior official with the Florida Attorney General’s Office, that Singh failed his commercial driver’s license (CDL) test 10 times in two months before finally receiving a license in 2023 in Washington state.

Investigators with the Florida AG’s office learned Singh failed his CDL knowledge exam in Washington state 10 times between March 10, 2023, and May 5, 2023. They also learned he failed his air brakes knowledge exam twice.

The Washington company that trained Singh for his CDL attested that he could speak English, even though he struggled to speak it proficiently, the senior official said. Still, Washington issued Singh his first CDL, and California later granted him another.

Bodycam video released in August shows Singh struggling with limited English after being pulled over for speeding in New Mexico a month earlier, a detail that has become a major focal point in the case.

The footage shows Singh being stopped by a New Mexico State Police officer on July 3 for allegedly driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Singh appeared apologetic as he received a ticket. He communicated clearly at first, but after signing paperwork and preparing to leave, the officer struggled to understand him.

Officials investigating the wreck in Florida said Singh failed English and road sign tests. He's accused of jackknifing his 18-wheeler during an illegal U-turn, causing a van to smash into the side of the semi, leaving three people dead.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Oct. 15 that many big rig drivers fail to meet English language requirements, a problem his department is now targeting.

"I put states on notice this summer: Enforce the Trump Administration’s English language requirements or the checks stop coming," Duffy said. "California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s road."

The announcement followed the Trump administration’s decision to withhold more than $40 million in federal highway safety funds from California for failing to enforce federal English proficiency standards for truckers.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.