Illegal alien failed CDL test 10 times in 2 months before fatal Florida crash that killed 3

An illegal alien truck driver accused of causing a crash in Florida that killed three people failed his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) test 10 times in two months before finally receiving a license in 2023 in Washington state, Fox News has learned from a senior official with the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

Harjinder Singh crossed the southern border illegally in 2018 and is accused of causing the August crash in Fort Pierce, Florida, that killed three people.

Investigators with the Florida AG’s office learned Singh failed his CDL knowledge exam in Washington state 10 times between March 10, 2023, and May 5, 2023. They also learned he failed his air brakes knowledge exam twice.

The Washington company that trained Singh for his CDL attested that he could speak English, even though he struggled to speak it proficiently, the senior official said. Still, Washington issued Singh his first CDL, and California later granted him another.

Bodycam footage released in August shows Singh struggling with limited English after being pulled over for speeding in New Mexico a month earlier — a detail that has become a major focal point in the case.

The footage shows Singh being stopped by a New Mexico State Police officer on July 3 for allegedly driving 60 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Singh appeared apologetic as he received a ticket. He communicated clearly at first, but after signing paperwork and preparing to leave, the officer struggled to understand him.

Officials investigating the wreck in Florida said Singh failed English and road sign tests. He's accused of jackknifing his 18-wheeler during an illegal U-turn, causing a van to smash into the side of the semi, leaving three people dead.

Last week, the Florida AG’s office sued California and Washington in a Supreme Court filing to prevent both states from issuing CDLs to illegal immigrants. The lawsuit accuses the states of failing to comply with federal safety and immigration status requirements.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Oct. 15 that many big rig drivers fail to meet English language requirements — a problem his department is now targeting.

"I put states on notice this summer: enforce the Trump Administration’s English language requirements or the checks stop coming," Duffy said. "California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s road."

The announcement followed the Trump administration’s decision to withhold more than $40 million in federal highway safety funds from California for failing to enforce federal English proficiency standards for truckers.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.