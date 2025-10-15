Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Transportation

Trump administration withholds $40M from California over trucker English proficiency rules

The move follows a fatal crash involving illegal immigrant driver who failed English test but received commercial license

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
You can’t drive a big rig if you don’t understand road signs, insists transportation secretary Video

You can’t drive a big rig if you don’t understand road signs, insists transportation secretary

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy builds upon the ultimatum he gave states to enforce language requirements for transportation licenses on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration plans to withhold $40 million from California over its refusal to enforce English language requirements for truckers, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Wednesday.

The move came weeks after an investigation found that an illegal immigrant truck driver, Harjinder Singh, killed three people after making an illegal U-turn on a Florida road in August. California had issued the driver a commercial license, but these English rules predate the crash.

Duffy cited failures by California to enforce English proficiency rules following one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

DUFFY RESPONDS WITH 'CROCODILE TEARS' COMMENT ON BANNED CALIFORNIA TRUCK DRIVER CASE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a split image with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (left) and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy (right). On Wednesday, Duffy said he will withhold $40 million from California over its failure to enforce English language rules for commercial truck drivers.  (Ayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images (left); Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images (right))

"California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement. This is a fundamental safety issue that impacts you and your family on America’s roads," Duffy said.

"The Golden State thinks it’s OK to ignore @USDOT English language requirements for truckers. You can play all the games you want, but not at the expense of American lives," Duffy wrote on X.

Duffy said the truck driver in the Florida crash should not have been given a commercial license because of his immigration status.

Diana Crofts-Pelayo, a spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, told Fox News Digital that California commercial truck drivers have a lower crash rate than the national average.

Composite photo shows Florida crash scene involving Harjinder Singh’s truck and bodycam still of Singh during a July 3 New Mexico stop.

Composite image shows firefighters responding to a fatal Florida crash linked to Harjinder Singh’s truck and bodycam still of Singh being cited for speeding in New Mexico on July 3, 2025. (St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office; New Mexico State Police bodycam)

"It seems the Secretary of Transportation needs a lesson about the laws of his own roads," Crofts-Pelayo said. "The reality is simple: Commercial driver's license holders in California had a fatal accident rate nearly 40% LOWER than the national average. Texas, the only state with more commercial driver's license holders, has a rate nearly 50% higher than California's." 

"The facts don't lie, although for the Trump Administration, they seem optional," she added. 

GOP REP TARGETS TRUCKER'S ENGLISH SKILLS AFTER ILLEGAL MIGRANT CHARGED IN DEADLY FLORIDA CRASH

Illegal migrant arrested for causing crash killing three people in Florida

Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old illegal alien from India, was arrested on August 16, 2025. Singh allegedly attempted to make an unauthorized U-turn in Ft. Pierce, Florida on Tuesday, resulting in a crash that killed three people. (United States Marshals Service)

Singh, an Indian citizen, is being held without bond after being charged with three state counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations.

Investigators said he failed an English proficiency test but was still issued a license to drive trucks. Duffy and Florida officials have blamed California as well as Washington state for issuing him a commercial driver’s license.

However, California officials said Singh had a valid work permit at the time. Authorities said he entered the United States illegally from Mexico in 2018.

DeSantis vows to hold illegal immigrant trucker in fatal crash accountable, despite petition Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To have the funding reinstated, California must enforce the English rules and ensure that state inspectors test truck drivers’ English skills during roadside inspections and remove anyone from the road who fails.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue