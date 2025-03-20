Idaho murders case: Bryan Kohberger selfie used by prosecutors to clap back at 'bushy eyebrow' denial

Idaho prosecutors have revealed a selfie photo of Bryan Kohberger giving the camera a thumbs up just hours after they allege he went into a house and stabbed four college students to death in a home invasion massacre that rocked the country.

"The State intends to introduce a photograph of Bryan Kohberger taken from his phone on November 13, 2022, only hours after the homicides at 10:31 a.m.," Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings wrote in a court filing revealed Wednesday evening. "Whether or not Bryan Kohberger can be described as having ‘bushy eyebrows’ is a factual determination to be decided by the jury."

The photo shows Kohberger wearing earphones and giving a thumbs up in front of a shower. It would have been taken roughly an hour after police allege he returned to the crime scene following the quadruple stabbing inside.

BRYAN KOHBERGER ASKS JUDGE TO BLOCK ‘BUSHY’ BROWS EVIDENCE, SUGGESTS WITNESS' ARTWORK SKEWS MEMORY

Kohberger's defense team asked Judge Steven Hippler to block a surviving roommate from testifying about the intruder she saw having "bushy eyebrows" on the night three of her housemates and another friend were killed in a 4 a.m. massacre. In the motion, attorney Elisa Massoth denied that Kohberger has bushy eyebrows to begin with.

The surviving roommate, identified only as "DM" in court documents, is the only known witness to have encountered the intruder and lived to tell her tale after she froze in shock when he came within just three feet of her. He walked away, toward a back sliding door, and is believed to have left the house, according to court filings.

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Recently unsealed text messages show she tried in vain to reach her murdered friends minutes after the intruder left.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Massoth's filing revealed that DM had a wall of photos and artwork, some of which she drew herself, depicting detailed faces and prominent eyebrows.

Jennings countered in the prosecution's latest filing that "[t]his only proves that D.M. would have a degree of attention to this facial characteristic thus reinforcing her reliability."

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Prosecutors also included a photo of Kohberger's driver's license to support DM's police interviews that described him as around 6 feet tall.

She repeatedly said he was a masked intruder with dark clothes, wearing a ski-mask style face covering, but she said she couldn't call it an actual ski mask or balaclava.

BRYAN KOHBERGER DOESN'T WANT AMAZON SHOPPING LIST REVEALED AT TRIAL

Four students died that morning – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

DM told police she heard a "man’s voice, and it wasn’t Ethan’s. It was, like ‘It’s okay, I’m gonna help you’."

Police arrested Kohberger Dec. 30 of that year at his parents' house in Pennsylvania after they linked him to DNA allegedly recovered from a Ka-Bar knife sheath found under Mogen's body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His Amazon shopping records allegedly show he bought a Ka-Bar with a sheath and sharpening in March 2022.

He faces a first-degree murder charge for each victim and a single felony burglary charge. A judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to all charges. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The trial begins on Aug. 11.