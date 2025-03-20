Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Bryan Kohberger

Idaho murders case: Bryan Kohberger selfie used by prosecutors to clap back at 'bushy eyebrow' denial

Kohberger selfie taken hours after Idaho murders, prosecutors say

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Authorities release chilling 911 call made hours after University of Idaho murders Video

Authorities release chilling 911 call made hours after University of Idaho murders

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino provides the latest updates on the case, and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani offers analysis on 'Fox Report.'

Idaho prosecutors have revealed a selfie photo of Bryan Kohberger giving the camera a thumbs up just hours after they allege he went into a house and stabbed four college students to death in a home invasion massacre that rocked the country.

"The State intends to introduce a photograph of Bryan Kohberger taken from his phone on November 13, 2022, only hours after the homicides at 10:31 a.m.," Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings wrote in a court filing revealed Wednesday evening. "Whether or not Bryan Kohberger can be described as having ‘bushy eyebrows’ is a factual determination to be decided by the jury."

The photo shows Kohberger wearing earphones and giving a thumbs up in front of a shower. It would have been taken roughly an hour after police allege he returned to the crime scene following the quadruple stabbing inside.

BRYAN KOHBERGER ASKS JUDGE TO BLOCK ‘BUSHY’ BROWS EVIDENCE, SUGGESTS WITNESS' ARTWORK SKEWS MEMORY

Bryan Kohberger gives a thumbs up in a selfi photo, wearing a buttoned up shirt and earbugs, in front of an empty shower.

Prosecutors allege Bryan Kohberger took this selfie photo at 10:31 a.m. on November 13, 2022 – about 6 hours after the murders of four University of Idaho students he is accused of committing. (Ada County Court)

Kohberger's defense team asked Judge Steven Hippler to block a surviving roommate from testifying about the intruder she saw having "bushy eyebrows" on the night three of her housemates and another friend were killed in a 4 a.m. massacre. In the motion, attorney Elisa Massoth denied that Kohberger has bushy eyebrows to begin with.

The surviving roommate, identified only as "DM" in court documents, is the only known witness to have encountered the intruder and lived to tell her tale after she froze in shock when he came within just three feet of her. He walked away, toward a back sliding door, and is believed to have left the house, according to court filings.

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

A Pennsylvania driver's license for Bryan Kohberger

Prosecutors included a photo of Kohberger's driver's license to support eyewitness testimony that described him as around 6 feet tall. (Ada County Court)

Recently unsealed text messages show she tried in vain to reach her murdered friends minutes after the intruder left.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Massoth's filing revealed that DM had a wall of photos and artwork, some of which she drew herself, depicting detailed faces and prominent eyebrows.

Jennings countered in the prosecution's latest filing that "[t]his only proves that D.M. would have a degree of attention to this facial characteristic thus reinforcing her reliability."

idaho students final photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Prosecutors also included a photo of Kohberger's driver's license to support DM's police interviews that described him as around 6 feet tall.

She repeatedly said he was a masked intruder with dark clothes, wearing a ski-mask style face covering, but she said she couldn't call it an actual ski mask or balaclava. 

BRYAN KOHBERGER DOESN'T WANT AMAZON SHOPPING LIST REVEALED AT TRIAL

Four students died that morning – Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

DM told police she heard a "man’s voice, and it wasn’t Ethan’s. It was, like ‘It’s okay, I’m gonna help you’."

Police arrested Kohberger Dec. 30 of that year at his parents' house in Pennsylvania after they linked him to DNA allegedly recovered from a Ka-Bar knife sheath found under Mogen's body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His Amazon shopping records allegedly show he bought a Ka-Bar with a sheath and sharpening in March 2022.

He faces a first-degree murder charge for each victim and a single felony burglary charge. A judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to all charges. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

The trial begins on Aug. 11.