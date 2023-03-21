Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Idaho 'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow no longer facing possibility of death penalty if convicted as trial looms

Lori Vallow is set to face trial in the murders of her two children and husband's late wife next month

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Nancy Grace explores new details on Vallow, Daybell murder case Video

Nancy Grace explores new details on Vallow, Daybell murder case

EastIdahoNews.com news director Nate Eaton joins Fox Nation's 'Crime Stories with Nancy Grace' to share possible evidence in relation to the Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell indictment.

Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of murdering her two children and her husband's late wife, no longer faces the possibility of the death penalty if she is convicted at trial next month, Judge Steven Boyce ruled Tuesday. 

Prosecutors notified the court that they would seek the death penalty last May, writing in a motion that the murders were "especially heinous, atrocious or cruel," and that the Vallow "exhibited utter disregard for human life." 

Defense attorneys for Vallow filed a counter motion to dismiss the death penalty earlier this month, telling the judge that media coverage of the case could taint the jury pool, the defendant has a mental illness that is known to the court, the prosecution has committed multiple discovery violations, and Idaho doesn't have chemicals to execute death row inmates. 

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, and her most recent husband, Chad Daybell, 54, are accused of killing two of Vallow Daybell's two children and collecting social security benefits in their names after their deaths. 

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, and her most recent husband, Chad Daybell, 54, are accused of killing two of Vallow Daybell's two children and collecting social security benefits in their names after their deaths.  (Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News)

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges related to the September 2019 deaths of Vallow's two children, seven-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as the October 2019 death of Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell. 

LORI VALLOW, CHAD DAYBELL 'DOOMSDAY' MURDERS: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

The couple were originally going to be tried together, but the judge ordered their cases to be split on March 3. Lori's trial is set to being on April 3 after several delays. 

A booking photo provided by the Rexburg Police Department shows Chad Daybell, who was arrested Tuesday, June 9, 2020, on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after local and federal investigators searched his property, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. 

A booking photo provided by the Rexburg Police Department shows Chad Daybell, who was arrested Tuesday, June 9, 2020, on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after local and federal investigators searched his property, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.  (Rexburg Police Department via AP)

The case has spawned multiple true crime television series and garnered national attention due to its bizarre circumstances and the beliefs of the defendants. Vallow reportedly believed that she was "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020," according to court documents from a previous divorce, while Daybell authored multiple apocalyptic novels loosely based on Mormon theology. 

LORI VALLOW TRIAL: WRITER SAYS IDAHO JUDGE HAS ORDERED ‘AN UNUSUAL NUMBER OF DOCUMENTS SEALED’ IN CASE

The couple allegedly collected the Social Security benefits for Vallow's two children after murdering them in October 2019. 

FILE - This combination photo of undated file photos released by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, left, and Tylee Ryan, 17.

FILE - This combination photo of undated file photos released by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, left, and Tylee Ryan, 17. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via AP)

The children were missing for several months until their remains were found buried on Daybell's property in Idaho after family members raised concerns about their whereabouts. Vallow and Daybell had slipped away to Hawaii in early 2020. 

Vallow is separately facing charges in Arizona for the alleged July 2019 murder of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow. 

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest