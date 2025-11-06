ICE says it took down group linked to violent home invasions in Texas; video shows victim chased, attacked

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ICE said federal agents captured members of a South American theft ring believed to be in the U.S. illegally who attacked families in a series of violent armed break-ins across Texas.

According to the agency, the group targeted small business owners across the Lone Star State.

In one incident, video obtained by FOX News shows two masked men holding handguns chasing a screaming resident around his house. The victim was seen being hit by the suspects.

Four suspects have been federally indicted in connection with the break-ins, and two have been convicted.

The group is believed to be members of the South American Theft Group (SATG), an organized network of foreign nationals, primarily from South America, who travel throughout the U.S. targeting wealthy homes and businesses by committing burglaries and thefts, according to ICE.

The members, ICE stated, use encrypted messaging apps, burner phones and pre-surveillance of neighborhoods to identify and target victims. Items stolen include high-value jewelry, luxury watches and cash.

ICE said most members of the group are in the U.S. illegally or remain in the country on expired visas.

One man involved, 38-year-old Joel Hallynson Espinal-Cantareo, is an illegal migrant from Honduras who was convicted and sentenced in September to more than 11 years in federal prison for interference with interstate commerce by robbery, according to ICE. His federal sentence will run consecutively to pending state cases.

Espinal-Cantareo was involved in at least three armed home invasions at residences in Irving, Cedar Hill and Frisco, investigators said. In those incidents, business owners were pistol-whipped, zip-tied and forced to hand over cash and valuable items.

"This 11-year sentence sends a clear message that violent crime and threats to public safety will not be tolerated," Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Dallas Special Agent in Charge Travis Pickard said in a statement. "Espinal-Cantareo's actions affected small businesses and endangered lives. This significant sentence reflects the seriousness of those crimes. ICE will continue to work closely with our federal, state and local partners to protect our communities and bring violent offenders to justice."

Three suspects were indicted after HSI presented the federal case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sherman. A fourth suspect, who was prosecuted separately by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, has since been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Two other cases are still pending, according to ICE.

ICE said it has issued an immigration detainer to ensure Espinal-Cantareo is transferred to federal immigration custody when he finishes his federal sentence. The agency said it will pursue his deportation following his release from federal custody.