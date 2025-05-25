Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

7 members of South American theft group arrested for Phoenix burglaries

Scottsdale authorities worked with California police to track suspects to short-term rental

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Feds target well-organized crime syndicate 'terrorizing' American neighborhoods Video

Feds target well-organized crime syndicate 'terrorizing' American neighborhoods

Fox News correspondent Matt Finn has the details from Los Angeles on 'America's Newsroom.'

Seven members of a "South American Theft Group (SATG)" were arrested Friday for their involvement in two Phoenix-area burglaries, authorities said Saturday. 

Both heists – one in Tempe and another in Mesa – were committed on May 23, the Scottsdale Police Department said. 

All seven suspects were arrested on Friday at a short-term rental where they were staying, police said. 

Scottsdale Police were alerted to the group on May 20 by the Burbank Police Department in California. They were warned about a SATG group from Colombia that had allegedly committed burglaries in California, Oregon and Washington, and were possibly headed to Arizona.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: DHS NABS NUMEROUS SUSPECTS IN DRAMATIC STING OF RIVAL LA GANGS

Maricopa County Attorney Office

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Seven members of a South American theft gang are charged with burglarizing two homes in the Phoenix area.  (Google Maps)

Among the stolen property in California was a French Bulldog, which will be given back to its owner, police said. 

Authorities in California shared the group's vehicle descriptions and other information with Arizona authorities. Scottsdale detectives eventually tracked the suspects down to the short-term rental property, police said.

From May 20-22, authorities watched the group and followed them to the burglarized homes on May 23, police said. 

COLOMBIAN NATIONALS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH DOZENS OF HOME BURGLARIES IN OREGON: POLICE

A Scottsdale police vehicle

Scottsdale police were alerted to the group on May 20 by the Burbank Police Department in California. (Scottsdale Police)

"They observed all seven suspects coordinate and participate in burglary activity at both locations," a police statement said.

The suspects were identified as: Nicolas Rojas Leon, 23; Joan Sebastian Orozco-Vargas, 26; Andres David Sanchez-Novoa, 38; Natalia Isabella Ortiz-Daza, 26; Martha Juliana Echiverri-Guzman, 28; Lady Johanna Gueito, 32; and 25-year-old Angie Paola Herandez-Manrique.

Chilean gang burglaries spread across US, prompting new warnings Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each suspect was ordered held in the Maricopa County Jail pending "numerous criminal charges" on $150,000 cash-only bonds. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.