Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Enforcement

ICE says suspect accused of killing teen in second drunk driving incident was in US illegally

Franklin Oriel Fajardo-Arana has an active warrant 'for a separate DUI offense,' ICE says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
10 arrested in California on charges of attacking law enforcement during anti-ICE riots Video

10 arrested in California on charges of attacking law enforcement during anti-ICE riots

Ten people were nabbed Wednesday and are charged with federal crimes over alleged violence against law enforcement authorities and property. (Credit: KTTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect facing a DUI manslaughter charge in connection with the tragic death of a 16-year-old in Mobile, Alabama, is in the United States illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE announced that an immigration detainer has been placed on Franklin Oriel Fajardo-Arana. The agency described him as "an illegal alien from Honduras" following his arrest by the Mobile Police Department on Monday.

"ICE remains committed to prioritizing the arrest and removal of criminal illegal aliens who pose threats to public safety," acting ICE New Orleans Field Officer Director Scott Ladwig said in a statement. "This case underscores the critical importance of ICE’s partnerships with local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws and endangered our communities."

ICE said police in Mobile responded to a traffic accident Sunday involving a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota 4Runner.

PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED HONDURAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHARGED WITH KILLING TEEN WHO REJECTED HIS SEXUAL ADVANCES

ICE agents walking on sidewalk and picture of suspect Franklin Oriel Fajardo-Arana

ICE said it has issued an immigration detainer for Franklin Oriel Fajardo-Arana following his arrest in Mobile, Ala., earlier this week. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images; ICE)

"The 4Runner had flipped on its side, and the teen boy — a passenger — was pronounced deceased at the scene. On the same day, ERO New Orleans issued an immigration detainer to the Mobile County Metro Jail, ensuring that Fajardo-Arana will be transferred to ICE custody upon his release," ICE said.

"An investigation revealed that the Fairfield Police Department in Kentucky has an active in-state warrant for Fajardo-Arana for a separate DUI offense," the agency added.

10 ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA ON CHARGES OF ATTACKING LAW ENFORCEMENT DURING ANTI-ICE RIOTS

ICE vehicle near facility in Illinois

Security measures are taken as tensions rise over prolonged protests targeting federal ICE operations near an ICE facility in Broadview, Ill., on Oct. 10, 2025. (Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Mobile Police Department did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Fajardo-Arana has been charged with DUI manslaughter, according to ICE.

Ernest Williams, a local barber and witness to the crash, told WALA that he "was just standing outside talking with the other barbers" and "then we heard the crash" and "everything changed in that instant."

"We instantly ran over there to see what was going on," he said to the station. "We got the driver out and pushed the vehicle up to get the victim from under it."

ICE agent badge and gun

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attends a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 26, 2025. ( Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now that I know he passed away, it kind of makes it seem like you didn’t do enough," Williams added in reference to the victim. "But we were just there to help however we could."

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue