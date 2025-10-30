ICE says suspect accused of killing teen in second drunk driving incident was in US illegally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect facing a DUI manslaughter charge in connection with the tragic death of a 16-year-old in Mobile, Alabama, is in the United States illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE announced that an immigration detainer has been placed on Franklin Oriel Fajardo-Arana. The agency described him as "an illegal alien from Honduras" following his arrest by the Mobile Police Department on Monday.

"ICE remains committed to prioritizing the arrest and removal of criminal illegal aliens who pose threats to public safety," acting ICE New Orleans Field Officer Director Scott Ladwig said in a statement. "This case underscores the critical importance of ICE’s partnerships with local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws and endangered our communities."

ICE said police in Mobile responded to a traffic accident Sunday involving a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota 4Runner.

"The 4Runner had flipped on its side, and the teen boy — a passenger — was pronounced deceased at the scene. On the same day, ERO New Orleans issued an immigration detainer to the Mobile County Metro Jail, ensuring that Fajardo-Arana will be transferred to ICE custody upon his release," ICE said.

"An investigation revealed that the Fairfield Police Department in Kentucky has an active in-state warrant for Fajardo-Arana for a separate DUI offense," the agency added.

The Mobile Police Department did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. Fajardo-Arana has been charged with DUI manslaughter, according to ICE.

Ernest Williams, a local barber and witness to the crash, told WALA that he "was just standing outside talking with the other barbers" and "then we heard the crash" and "everything changed in that instant."

"We instantly ran over there to see what was going on," he said to the station. "We got the driver out and pushed the vehicle up to get the victim from under it."

"Now that I know he passed away, it kind of makes it seem like you didn’t do enough," Williams added in reference to the victim. "But we were just there to help however we could."