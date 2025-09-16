Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Previously deported Honduran illegal immigrant charged with killing teen who rejected his sexual advances

Edwin Cruz Gomez was ignored by ICE during October 2024 arrest under Biden administration priorities, source says

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Illegal immigrant suspect dead after dragging agent with car, DHS reports Video

Illegal immigrant suspect dead after dragging agent with car, DHS reports

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin provides details on the incident in Illinois, urges illegal immigrants to self-deport and discusses President Donald Trump's plan to send the National Guard to Memphis to crack down on crime.

A drunk driver who fatally mowed down a 16-year-old girl in Queens on Saturday is a previously deported Honduran illegal immigrant who had several prior DUI arrests, a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source told FOX.

Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, was arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Saturday and was charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault and other crimes after allegedly running down Jhoanny Gomez-Alvarez and her mother after they rejected his sexual advances, according to the source. 

An immigration detainer was lodged on Monday.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and her mother is in stable condition.

Edwin Cruz Gomez

Edwin Cruz Gomez is charged with murder in a Queens hit-and-run. ( )

MULTIPLE FATAL CRASHES LINKED TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SPARK ARRESTS ACROSS US IN RECENT DAYS

NYPD officers responded to the call just before 4:15 a.m. Saturday after the driver of a gray 2009 Chevy Suburban hit the pair and drove away, according to a report from affiliate FOX 5 New York. 

Gomez allegedly later hit a parked car at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Benham Street, according to the report.

The NYPD sent a strong message to youth carrying weapons by releasing a bodycam video of a 15-year-old being tackled by an officer after a shooting.

The suspect was deported a decade before the alleged crime. (iStock)

ILLEGAL MIGRANT WITH DUI RAP SHEET FACING VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CHARGES AFTER HEAD-ON CRASH KILLS MOM, DAUGHTER

Gomez, who officials said was deported in 2005, was arrested for driving under the influence in April 2013 and detained by ICE Long Island. 

Authorities served him with a reinstatement of deport order, but he was released three months later under the Alternatives to Detention program and disappeared.

Sources said Gomez was ignored by ICE during an October 2024 arrest for possession of a forged instrument because he didn't meet Biden administration immigration enforcement priorities.

NYPD tape

Authorities have lodged a detainer against the suspect, who is charged with murder. (Fox News)

KENTUCKY TEEN DIES PROTECTING MOTHER FROM ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT'S VIOLENT ALLEGED ASSAULT IN FAMILY APARTMENT

A month later, on Nov. 13, 2024, he was convicted in Nassau County of driving without a license and sentenced to five days behind bars. He was then released.

Gomez was arrested again on Jan. 26 for driving under the influence and was released from custody before a detainer could be lodged.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
