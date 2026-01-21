ICE reels in the worst of the worst with 'Operation Catch of the Day' in Maine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched "Operation Catch of the Day" across Maine, arresting criminal illegal aliens convicted of violent crimes as part of a crackdown ordered under President Donald Trump and Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

The operation was launched on Tuesday and focuses on individuals convicted of violent offenses and crimes involving public safety and child welfare.

On the first day, ICE arrested over 50 people, and according to ICE Deputy Assistant Director Patricia Hyde, there are about 1,400 targets in Maine.

DHS said the initiative prioritizes individuals it describes as the most dangerous offenders – including criminal illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child – residing unlawfully in the state.

DHS said the operation follows ongoing disagreements with Maine officials over cooperation with federal immigration enforcement and comes as the administration increases pressure on jurisdictions it says limit arrests of criminal illegal aliens.

"Governor Mills and her fellow sanctuary politicians in Maine have made it abundantly clear that they would rather stand with criminal illegal aliens than protect law-abiding American citizens," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "We have launched Operation Catch of the Day to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in the state."

"On the first day of operations, we arrested illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child," she continued. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are no longer allowing criminal illegal aliens to terrorize American citizens."

Those taken into custody include Dominic Ali, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan convicted of false imprisonment, aggravated assault, assault, obstructing justice and violation of a protective order.

ICE also arrested Ambessa Berhe, a criminal illegal alien from Ethiopia convicted of aggravated assault and cocaine possession.

Elmara Correia, a criminal illegal alien from Angola who was previously arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, was also taken into custody.

Another arrest involved Dany Lopez-Cortez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted of operating under the influence of alcohol.

The Maine operation is part of Trump’s broader nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration, a central pledge of his campaign.

Portland, Maine Mayor Mark Dion last week released a statement opposing a potential ICE presence in the area.

"Our community is anxious and fearful regarding the understanding that ICE is planning to send agents to Portland and Lewiston next week," Dion said. "There is no evidence of unchecked criminal activity in our community requiring a disproportionate presence of federal agents. In that view, Portland rejects the need for the deployment of ICE agents into our neighborhoods."

He added that the Portland Police Department does not cooperate with ICE and does not participate in enforcing federal immigration law.