©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Homeland Security

DHS launches 'Worst of the Worst' webpage targeting alleged criminal illegal immigrants nationwide

The database features 10,000 arrests including pedophiles, gang members and drug traffickers across all 50 states

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
The Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced the launch of a "Worst of the Worst" webpage, which displays information on criminal illegal immigrants arrested during the Trump administration’s enforcement campaign.

The page allows users to search hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal immigrants who have been arrested across all 50 states, the agency said. Many have criminal histories that include homicide, assault, rape, drug trafficking, child molestation, cruelty toward a child, battery, and armed robbery, among other crimes, a DHS news release states.

"While Americans across the country were enjoying their weekends and holiday shopping, ICE law enforcement was hard at work arresting pedophiles, gang members, and drug traffickers," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "Today, we launched a ‘worst of the worst’ website so every American can see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and which communities we removed them from. This holiday season, make sure to thank law enforcement officers for all they do to make America safe again."

ICE ARRESTS MULTIPLE AFGHAN NATIONALS WITH CRIMINAL CONVICTIONS RELEASED INTO US BY BIDEN-ERA PROGRAMS: DHS

Criminal Illegal immigrants mughsots

Cesar Ramos-Cruz, of El Salvador; Rodrigo Roman Basantes, from Ecuador, Geilond Vido-Romero, a Venezuelan citizen and Tren de Aragua gang member; and Ge Her, from Laos, are four of the criminal illegal immigrants featured on the Department of Homeland Security's "Worst of the Worst" webpage, which launched Monday.  (Department of Homeland Security)

The new page will feature 10,000 arrests upon launch and will be updated by DHS.

"Under Secretary (Kristi) Noem's leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here," the page states. 

McLaughlin, as well as the Trump administration, has accused the media of "whitewashing" facts about the arrests of illegal immigrants with violent criminal histories and portraying them as victims of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign.

"As the media whitewashes the facts, day in and day out, our brave men and women of ICE risk their lives for the American people," McLaughlin said. "Americans don’t have to rely on the press for this information — with this transparent tool, they can see for themselves what public safety threats were lurking in their neighborhoods and communities."

ICE NABS CHILD RAPISTS, GUN-TOTING ROBBERS AS ASSAULTS ON OFFICERS RISE 1,153%

ICE arrest in DC

Immigration authorities making an arrest in Washington D.C. (ICE)

The launch of the webpage comes as officials in sanctuary states and cities refuse to allow local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities or honor immigration detainers.

In addition, many have engaged in "malicious lies and hoaxes, driven by hateful rhetoric from the mainstream media, which continue to distort the work of the brave men and women" carrying out immigration enforcement operations, DHS said.

Some of the illegal immigrants featured on the webpage were arrested this past weekend:

Cesar Ramos-Cruz, of El Salvador, who was convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County, North Carolina; and Rodrigo Roman Basantes, from Ecuador, who has convictions for sexual assault — victim less than 13 — and endangering the welfare of a child for sexual conduct in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Biden allowed a 'free-for-all' for asylum seekers, Homeland Security Secretary Noem says Video

Also included is Geilond Vido-Romero, a Venezuelan citizen and Tren de Aragua gang member, who was convicted of escape of a prisoner; and Ge Her, from Laos, who has a third-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction involving force or coercion in Ramsey County, Minnesota.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
