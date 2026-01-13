Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

‘Worst of the worst’: ICE arrests child predator, violent criminals amid surge in anti-agent attacks

DHS says agents are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Democrats double down on anti-ICE campaign with lawsuits as protests rage on Video

Democrats double down on anti-ICE campaign with lawsuits as protests rage on

Florida Sen. Ashley Moody discusses efforts to protect law enforcement with the Halo Act as lawsuits claim federal deployments violate state sovereignty.

FIRST ON FOX: As Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to face demonizing rhetoric from Democratic lawmakers and attacks on officers, the agency released a list of some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens they arrested just yesterday.

Monday’s arrests include Denis Pop-Cuz, a 20-year-old Guatemalan national convicted of possessing obscene material with a minor and child pornography in Stafford, Virginia. 

Josue Roa-Bahena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for aggravated assault of a family member in Harris County, Texas, was also arrested as a result of ICE efforts.

Two foreign nationals convicted of burglary in New York and California, Shawn Lewis and Carlos Alberto Alvarez Cuevas, were arrested by ICE as well. 

MAMDANI CALLS ICE DETENTION OF NYC EMPLOYEE 'ASSAULT ON OUR DEMOCRACY'

DHS booking photo

DHS revealed the "worst of the worst" criminal aliens they arrested on Monday, Jan. 12. (Getty/DHS)

Lastly, ICE arrested El Salvadoran national Sergio Salvador Salazar Sorto, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador who was convicted of false imprisonment and battery in Los Angeles, California.

"Despite a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against our law enforcement and an 8,000% increase in death threats, our officers continue to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens," Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. 

YEAR OF ICE RAGE: TOP 5 DEMOCRAT MELTDOWNS AS TRUMP REVIVES HARD-LINE DEPORTATION AGENDA

Noem doubles down on 'domestic terrorism' as Minnesota ICE shooting video emerges Video

"Yesterday’s arrests included a monster who was filming children being raped. Thanks to ICE law enforcement, this sadistic criminal is out of American neighborhoods. We are thankful for our law enforcement officers for all they do to make America safe again. We will not let violence stop us or slow us down from removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities." 

As the Trump administration has deployed ICE into sanctuary jurisdictions across the country, the agency has faced pushback from elected Democrats, particularly in Minnesota, where Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to "get the f--- out" of the city.

Masked ICE agents in California

Residents confront federal agents on Atlantic Boulevard in the Los Angeles suburb of Bell. (Getty Images)

ICE officials on Saturday released a shocking list of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested during their recent surge in Minnesota, including child rapists and nearly a dozen killers.

"Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere," ICE Director Todd M. Lyons wrote in a statement. "Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30 years, but they’ve been free to terrorize Minnesotans."

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

