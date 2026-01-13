‘Worst of the worst’: ICE arrests child predator, violent criminals amid surge in anti-agent attacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: As Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to face demonizing rhetoric from Democratic lawmakers and attacks on officers, the agency released a list of some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens they arrested just yesterday.

Monday’s arrests include Denis Pop-Cuz, a 20-year-old Guatemalan national convicted of possessing obscene material with a minor and child pornography in Stafford, Virginia.

Josue Roa-Bahena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for aggravated assault of a family member in Harris County, Texas, was also arrested as a result of ICE efforts.

Two foreign nationals convicted of burglary in New York and California, Shawn Lewis and Carlos Alberto Alvarez Cuevas, were arrested by ICE as well.

MAMDANI CALLS ICE DETENTION OF NYC EMPLOYEE 'ASSAULT ON OUR DEMOCRACY'

Lastly, ICE arrested El Salvadoran national Sergio Salvador Salazar Sorto, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador who was convicted of false imprisonment and battery in Los Angeles, California.

"Despite a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against our law enforcement and an 8,000% increase in death threats, our officers continue to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens," Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

YEAR OF ICE RAGE: TOP 5 DEMOCRAT MELTDOWNS AS TRUMP REVIVES HARD-LINE DEPORTATION AGENDA

"Yesterday’s arrests included a monster who was filming children being raped. Thanks to ICE law enforcement, this sadistic criminal is out of American neighborhoods. We are thankful for our law enforcement officers for all they do to make America safe again. We will not let violence stop us or slow us down from removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities."

As the Trump administration has deployed ICE into sanctuary jurisdictions across the country, the agency has faced pushback from elected Democrats, particularly in Minnesota, where Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to "get the f--- out" of the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ICE officials on Saturday released a shocking list of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested during their recent surge in Minnesota, including child rapists and nearly a dozen killers.

"Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere," ICE Director Todd M. Lyons wrote in a statement. "Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30 years, but they’ve been free to terrorize Minnesotans."