ICE says more criminal migrants arrested on 1-year anniversary of program to support victims of migrant crime

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Thursday it had arrested more alleged illegal migrants who have been convicted of various crimes, which coincides with the one-year anniversary of the agency reopening its program to support victims of migrant crime. The arrests and convictions described by ICE have not been independently verified.

ICE's Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office was relaunched on April 10, 2025, aiming to offer resources to victims of crimes committed by illegal migrants and the victims' families.

The program was first launched in 2017 under President Donald Trump's first administration but was replaced in 2021 by the Victims Engagement and Services Line, a different program under the Biden administration before it was relaunched last year after Trump returned to office.

ICE said the anniversary of the program's reopening comes just after multiple arrests were made on Wednesday of suspected illegal migrants convicted of crimes such as injury to a child, assault and robbery. ICE did not specify whether the individuals were newly arrested or transferred from local custody following prior convictions, nor did it provide dates for the underlying convictions.

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"The brave men and women of ICE law enforcement continue to target criminal illegal aliens in our communities to prevent another American from being raped, maimed, or murdered by an illegal alien who should have NEVER been in our country. The American victims are [why] we fight," Department of Homeland Security Acting Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Lauren Bis said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Yesterday, ICE arrested multiple violent assailants, including one depraved monster who injured a CHILD. With every arrest, ICE is making American communities safer. We will never stop fighting for justice for the victims of illegal alien crime," Bis continued.

The agency offered a sample of some of the arrests. ICE did not say how many total individuals were arrested nationwide as part of this announcement.

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Juan Lorenzo Hurtado-Flores, from Peru, was convicted of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and injury to a child in White Plains, New York, according to ICE.

Vu Nguyen, from Vietnam, was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in Pasadena, California, the agency said.

The agency said Omar Alexander Rodriguez-Grande, from El Salvador, was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County, Texas.

Oscar Fransisco, from Guatemala, was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the agency.

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ICE said Josue Coreas-Chavez, from El Salvador, was convicted of robbery in Riverhead, New York.

"Illegal aliens harming American citizens is unconscionable. But now, thanks to President Trump, we're able to help people victimized by criminal aliens through the VOICE Office," ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said when the relaunch of the program was announced last year. "I'm extremely proud of ICE’s entire workforce — the officers and agents on the ground who are enforcing immigration law fairly, the support staff who pull these operations together and handle logistics, and those who help shine a light on those who have suffered harm at illegal aliens’ hands."

VOICE was replaced in 2021 during the Biden administration with the Victims Engagement and Services Line to "serve as a more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system offered by ICE that will ensure services are offered to all victims regardless of immigration status of the victim or perpetrator."

"Providing assistance to society’s most vulnerable is a core American value. All people, regardless of their immigration status, should be able to access victim services without fear," then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at the time.