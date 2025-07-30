Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Immigration

ICE busts several convicted criminals, including child rapist who threatened to kill 11-year-old victim

Those arrested included men convicted of sex crimes against children and a drunken driver who injured six kids

Cameron Arcand By Cameron Arcand , Bill Melugin Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: Multiple convicted criminals in the country illegally were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tuesday, including some convicted of sex crimes against children.

Sierra Leone national Mohammed Sesay was convicted a decade ago in Maryland of raping an 11-year-old girl multiple times within five months in 2014 and threatening to kill her if she spoke up about the abuse.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Sesay’s actions were only revealed after an "assault" during a family function when the father of the victim learned of the incident.

‘WORST OF THE WORST’ SNARED: ICE NABS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF HORRIFIC CRIMES

Mugshots of July 29 ICE arrests

(L-R) Wilbert Rudlof Wiebe-Thiessen, Jose David Contreras-Sierra and Mohammed Sesay (right) were all arrested by ICE Tuesday, July 29, for removal. (ICE/Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"What these innocent children had to endure is horrifying: a criminal illegal alien raping an 11-year-old child 15 different times; a pedophile; innocent children who were struck and injured by an illegal alien driving drunk, sending one child to intensive care. These criminals should have never been in this country in the first place, and these children should have never been victimized," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, this department is putting the safety of Americans first. Thanks to ICE, these monsters are in custody and will be removed from our communities."

Guatemalan national Pablo Tahay-Par was convicted of unlawfully contacting a minor as a sexual offense in Pennsylvania.

DHS ARRESTS FIVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF SERIOUS CRIMES, INCLUDING MURDER AND CHILD ABUSE

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Houston operation

ICE and several other federal, state and local agencies launched a week-long immigration enforcement operation in the Houston, Texas, area that resulted in the arrests of 646 illegal immigrants. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Salvadoran national Alex Ventura was convicted of drunk driving, which resulted in six children being hurt, according to KPRC. The outlet reported that the 2022 crash resulted in a fractured skull to one of the children.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Venezuelan national Jose David Contreras-Sierra also has a long rap sheet in Rockville, Maryland, including "armed robbery, handgun use during a felony, first-degree assault and drug distribution," according to DHS.

In addition, Dominican national Deibe Ramos-Rodriguez was convicted on alien smuggling charges in Texas. Daniel Gutierrez-Leiva of Guatemala was arrested by ICE Baltimore and has a second-degree rape conviction in the Old Line State.

ICE ARRESTS 'WORST OF THE WORST' ILLEGAL ALIENS IN LOS ANGELES WHILE PROTESTERS ADVOCATE FOR CRIMINALS: DHS

ICE HQ

An exterior view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters July 6, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

According to the ICE website, Wilbert Rudlof Wiebe-Thiessen was also arrested by ICE Dallas Tuesday. The Mexican citizen, 34, has been charged with "assaulting a family or household member by impeding their breath or circulation and terroristic threats causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in Texas."

The announcements come as the agency regularly updates its "Worst of the Worst" arrests as it tries to ramp up deportations and hire more ICE agents, including with a new ad campaign and bonuses meant to entice people to join. The recent Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes funding for 10,000 more agents. Besides the arrest highlights, ICE also maintains an active "Most Wanted" list.

Cameron Arcand is a politics writer at Fox News Digital in Washington D.C. Story tips can be sent to Cameron.Arcand@Fox.com and on Twitter: @cameron_arcand 

