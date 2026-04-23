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Migrant Crime

Guatemalan man charged with child porn possession released by Fairfax County despite ICE detainer, DHS says

DHS calls Fairfax County officials 'sanctuary politicians' for releasing Roni Mendez-Escobar from jail

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Virginia residents voice frustrations over continued illegal immigrant crime in Fairfax County Video

Virginia residents voice frustrations over continued illegal immigrant crime in Fairfax County

While skepticism of ICE remains, bystanders agree that deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal histories should be beyond controversy. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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A Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S. has been arrested by federal immigration agents after he was released from jail by Virginia authorities, despite being charged with possessing child pornography, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Roni Mendez-Escobar was arrested Wednesday in Fairfax County, which has drawn national media attention amid a series of crimes committed by illegal immigrants there in recent months.

"This sicko has been charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with intent to distribute. Despite these heinous crimes, sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County, Virginia, refused to honor ICE’s detainer and released a child predator from jail without notifying ICE," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said Thursday.

DHS SLAMS ‘INSANE’ 5-YEAR PLEA DEAL FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHO ADMITTED FATAL STABBING IN VIRGINIA

Roni Mendez-Escobar mugshot

Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested in Fairfax County, Va., following his release despite have an active ICE detainer. He was previously arrested in October for 15 felony counts of possession of obscene material and two felony counts of possession of child porn with intent to distribute. (Department of Homeland Security; Getty Images)

Mendez-Escobar was initially arrested in October 2025 and charged with 15 felony counts of possession of obscene material and two felony counts of possession of child porn with intent to distribute. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer with Fairfax County, but it was ignored and he was released days after his arrest without ICE being notified, DHS said.

Mendez-Escobar, who had been deported from the U.S. three times since 2015, entered illegally for a fourth time at an unknown place and date, authorities said.

ICE PRESSURES SPANBERGER AS FAIRFAX MURDER SUSPECTS TRIGGER NEW DETAINERS IN ‘SANCTUARY’ CLASH

Fairfax prosecutor RIPPED for 'sweetheart' murder plea deal Video

Fairfax County has made headlines in recent months over a string of crimes tied to illegal immigrants.

Earlier this month, Misael Lopez Gomez, also an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death.

In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, also from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home.

Fairfax County leaders accused of prioritizing illegal immigrant criminal over young girls' safety Video

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Abdul Jalloh, an illegal immigrant from Sierra Leone with a long criminal history including more than 30 arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing Stephanie Minter at a bus stop.

This week, Israel Flores Ortiz, 18, was sentenced to 360 days in jail after being convicted of groping several female classmates in Fairfax High School hallways earlier this year.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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