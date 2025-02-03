ICE scoops up illegal immigrants with murder, robbery convictions in weekend crackdown

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) racked up a number of arrests of convicted criminal illegal immigrants over the weekend, including those convicted of murder, robbery and domestic violence — continuing its efforts to deport as many public safety threats as it can.

Agents nabbed over 700 illegal immigrants over the weekend, including more than 500 with convictions or charges, according to information provided to Fox News Digital by a senior Trump administration official.

Among those arrested were Denicela Julia Mejia Thomas, a Honduran national, in San Antonio, Texas. She has a conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to that information.

TRUMP ADMIN ENDS DEPORTATION PROTECTIONS FOR MASSIVE NUMBER OF VENEZUELANS AMID ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN

In Phoenix, Arizona, agents arrested Julio Cesar Garcia-Soto, a Mexican national with a murder conviction who was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Meanwhile, ICE Seattle arrested Daniel De Jesus Lopez, a citizen of Mexico with a conviction for robbery and delivery of methamphetamine, for which he was sentenced to 90 months in prison.

In Detroit, agents nabbed Charles Henry Pusey Mcnish, a Colombian national with a conviction for domestic violence and possession of cocaine.

ICE in Houston nabbed Rutillo Alvarado Carranza, a Honduran national convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and who was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, there was a large-scale enforcement operation at several locations targeting those committing fraud via unauthorized cash withdrawals from victims' EBT cards. ICE nabbed nine nationals from Romania and France, three who have extensive histories and one who has an arrest in Romania for murder.

The arrests come after thousands of arrests throughout the country since the Trump administration took office in January. Trump promised to launch a "historic" mass deportation operation. Officials have said they are prioritizing public safety threats but are also not excluding illegal immigrants who do not have criminal convictions or charges.

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT URGES ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN US TO RETURN HOME DAYS AFTER DIPLOMATIC SPAT

The administration has lifted a number of Biden-era restrictions on ICE agents, including limits on their ability to enter "sensitive" areas like churches or schools.

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT URGES ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN US TO RETURN HOME DAYS AFTER DIPLOMATIC SPAT

On Monday, Fox News Digital reported that the administration has ended Temporary Protected Status — which protects migrants from certain nations from deportation — for over 300,000 deportations. The Biden administration had extended TPS for a number of nationalities before leaving office, a move that makes it harder for ICE to deport them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The move came after President Donald Trump announced that Venezuela had agreed to take back its illegal immigrants.