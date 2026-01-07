ICE involved in Minnesota shooting, vehicle ramming incident: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that state officials were working to gather information about a shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis.

"We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm," said Walz.

The city's official X account posted that they "are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue," and warned the public to "avoid this area."

Fox News has learned that ICE agents were unharmed and the Department of Homeland Security called the event a vehicle ramming incident.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office said it was aware of the incident, noting that they were not involved but "have sent deputies to the area to assist as needed."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

