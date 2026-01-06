Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Immigration

ICE launches 'largest immigration operation ever' in Minneapolis, acting director says

Acting Director Todd Lyons says DHS law enforcement has surged to target fraud and arrest criminal illegal aliens

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons said Tuesday the agency is carrying out the "largest immigration operation ever" in Minneapolis that has already nabbed a suspected murderer and a wanted rapist.

Lyons said that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement, under the leadership of Secretary Kristi Noem, has surged to Minneapolis to target fraud, arrest perpetrators and remove criminal illegal aliens. It comes amid the massive welfare fraud scandal unfolding in the state. 

"We have the largest immigration operation ever taking place right now. It is a great effort by ICE," Lyons said in a video interview posted by DHS to X.

DHS UNLEASHES SCATHING RESPONSE AFTER WALZ ASKS AGENCY TO ‘REASSESS’ ENFORCEMENT

Split image of DHS law enforcement on the left raiding a building, and on the right, law enforcement arrests Tomas Espin Tapia.

DHS law enforcement took Tomas Espin Tapia, an Ecuadorian illegal alien, into custody.  (DHS)

Lyons said Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are conducting the investigations.

"They're on the ground… been going door-to-door to a lot of these suspected companies that are not only hiring illegal aliens that shouldn't even be in the country but also being involved with potential human smuggling, human trafficking cases, but also look at these fraud cases as well," Lyons said. 

Lyons praised Noem for her leadership, which led to the capture of dangerous criminals. 

ICE PROBES SUSPECTED MINNESOTA FRAUD SITES AS OFFICIALS FOLLOW POTENTIAL $9B MONEY TRAIL

Kristi Noem walking with DHS law enforcement.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and law enforcement arrest Tomas Espin Tapia in Minneapolis.  (DHS)

"[Noem] ran an awesome, successful operation. Got a suspected murderer and a wanted rapist that was hiding again in plain sight in Minneapolis," Lyons said. "They're up there in the fight to these sanctuary jurisdictions that allow these criminal, illegal aliens to roam the streets and take advantage of the public assistance that should be there for every taxpaying American."

DHS also posted a video showing armed federal agents arresting Tomas Espin Tapia, an Ecuadorian illegal alien who they say is wanted for murder and sexual assault and has a conviction for robbery. 

"To the criminals living among us, you are NOT our neighbors. Leave now or we will find you," DHS wrote.

Todd Lyons testifies on Capitol Hill

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons testifies before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on May 14, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Lyons also said the state’s sanctuary policies are a draw for illegal migrants.

"Sanctuary protections do attract other illegal aliens to come there to take advantage of welfare, public assistance, Snap benefits. And that's just a magnet that brings that criminal element that can hide in plain sight. And that's what we're finding up in Minnesota."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
