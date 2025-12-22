McDonald's locks doors to keep out individuals who present 'a risk' in crime-ridden Minneapolis area

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A viral post featuring a notice from a local McDonald’s restaurant is drawing new attention to concerns about rising crime in Uptown Minneapolis.

Attached to a door, the sign reads: "Attention guests, effective Friday, December 5th, our dining room doors will be locked and attended [to] during our normal business hours of 5am-10pm to ensure a safe environment."

"We will deny access to any individual who we consider a risk to maintaining a safe environment for our guests," it continued.

McDonald's confirmed the notice to Fox News Digital.

Mike Darula, local owner and operator of the franchise, told Fox News Digital in a statement that the venue has "proudly been part of the Uptown community for more than 30 years."

"At our Uptown restaurant, we’ve made some updates to our security measures to help ensure a safe and welcoming environment for both our crew and customers," he added.

The restaurant has faced ongoing issues with trespassing.

It previously tried community-based solutions before ultimately deciding to lock its dining room doors.

There are 11 McDonald's restaurants located in Minneapolis, with over 13,500 McDonald's locations in the U.S., according to their site.

Minneapolis had 4,473 total violent crimes in this fiscal year, 2,839 cases of aggravated assault and 65 homicides, according to police data.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been cracking down on crime in the Twin Cities metropolitan area as part of Operation Metro Surge.

Recently, about a dozen "child sex offenders, domestic abusers and violent gang members" were arrested, the department noted.

"ICE law enforcement are risking their lives to protect Minnesotans … No matter when and where, ICE will find, arrest and deport ALL criminal illegal aliens," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement in early December.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed reporting.