Wisconsin judge convicted of obstructing ICE resigns, vows to keep fighting case

Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who was convicted last month of obstructing federal agents attempting to arrest an illegal immigrant, has resigned from her position.

In a letter to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday, Dugan said the case against her threatens judicial independence and vowed to keep fighting it.

"As you know, I am the subject of unprecedented federal legal proceedings, which are far from concluded but which present immense and complex challenges that threaten the independence of our judiciary," she wrote. "I am pursuing this fight for myself and for our independent judiciary. However, the Wisconsin citizens that I cherish deserve to start the year with a judge on the bench in Milwaukee County Branch 31 rather than have the fate of that Court rest in a partisan fight in the state legislature."

Dugan's resignation is expected to take effect immediately.

A 12-person jury found Dugan guilty on Dec. 18 of obstructing federal immigration agents during an attempt to serve a warrant at a courthouse last April.

She was arrested after prosecutors said she helped Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempting to serve a warrant. Prosecutors said Dugan directed Flores-Ruiz and his attorney to leave her courtroom through a back door on April 18, 2025, after learning ICE agents were in the building to arrest him.

Dugan pleaded not guilty, and she was acquitted on a lesser misdemeanor charge.

Attorneys for Dugan filed a motion late last month indicating they will seek a new trial.

She faces up to five years in prison on the felony obstruction count. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman has not set a sentencing date.

Dugan was suspended by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in April, but continued to collect her roughly $175,000 annual salary while awaiting trial.

After Dugan's conviction, Wisconsin Republican leaders said they would initiate the impeachment process if she did not resign from her office immediately.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August argued that the state Constitution bars any person convicted of a felony from serving in an "office of trust, profit or honor" unless pardoned.

"Wisconsinites deserve to know their judiciary is impartial and that justice is blind," they said in a statement last month. "Judge Hannah Dugan is neither, and her privilege of serving the people of Wisconsin has come to an end."

Following the verdict, Dugan's defense team said they were prepared to keep fighting to clear her name.

"While we are disappointed in today’s outcome, the failure of the prosecution to secure convictions on both counts demonstrates the opportunity we have to clear Judge Dugan’s name and show she did nothing wrong in this matter," Dugan's defense team said in a statement.

They added, "We have planned for this potential outcome and our defense of Judge Dugan is just beginning. This trial required considerable resources to prepare for and public support for Judge Dugan’s defense fund is critical as we prepare for the next phase of this defense."