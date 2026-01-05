ICE blasts Hilton after emails allegedly show hotel refusing rooms to immigration agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Hilton-branded hotel in Minneapolis is facing scrutiny after allegedly canceling reservations made by federal immigration agents, prompting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to publicly question the decision.

Emails that ICE shared on social media appear to show staff at the Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeville Minneapolis informing individuals associated with reservations for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that the property would not allow ICE or other immigration agents to stay.

Hilton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation," an email from a staff member at the Hilton-branded hotel allegedly reads.

"Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property."

A follow-up email several hours later then allegedly stated, "After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement: "Hilton has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations."

"This is UNACCEPTABLE," said McLaughlin. "Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?"

The exchange prompted the official ICE account on X to post screenshots of the conversation.

"Hey @HiltonHotels — why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents' reservations?" the post asked.

The revelation of the alleged hotel cancellations comes as CBS News reported Monday that the Trump administration has begun a large-scale deployment of DHS personnel in Minnesota as part of an expanded federal crackdown tied to a widening fraud scandal in the state.

CBS News reported the crackdown could involve roughly 2,000 agents and officers from ICE’s deportation branch and Homeland Security Investigations.