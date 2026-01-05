Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

ICE blasts Hilton after emails allegedly show hotel refusing rooms to immigration agents

Hotel allegedly says it won't allow ICE or immigration agents to stay at property

By Ashley Carnahan , Preston Mizell Fox News
close
Minnesota daycares say they are being threatened by ‘hateful’ messages following viral video Video

Minnesota daycares say they are being threatened by ‘hateful’ messages following viral video

Fox News correspondent Garrett Tenney details federal funding pauses in response to alleged fraud in Minnesota on ‘Fox News Live.’ 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Hilton-branded hotel in Minneapolis is facing scrutiny after allegedly canceling reservations made by federal immigration agents, prompting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to publicly question the decision.

Emails that ICE shared on social media appear to show staff at the Hampton Inn by Hilton Lakeville Minneapolis informing individuals associated with reservations for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that the property would not allow ICE or other immigration agents to stay.

Hilton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation," an email from a staff member at the Hilton-branded hotel allegedly reads.

KAROLINE LEAVITT WARNS 'PEOPLE WILL BE IN HANDCUFFS' AS FEDS ZERO IN ON MINNESOTA FRAUD SCANDAL

Federal officers speak with a man on a busy commercial street as bystanders look on.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers question a man about his status on Lake Street near Karmel Mall in Minnesota on Dec. 10, 2025. (Christopher Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property."

A follow-up email several hours later then allegedly stated, "After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital in a statement: "Hilton has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement. When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations."

"This is UNACCEPTABLE," said McLaughlin. "Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?"

ICE investigates suspected Minnesota fraud sites Video

The exchange prompted the official ICE account on X to post screenshots of the conversation.

DHS REVIEWS CITIZENSHIP CASES FROM SOMALIA, OTHER HIGH RISK COUNTRIES FOR POSSIBLE FRAUD

"Hey @HiltonHotels — why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents' reservations?" the post asked.

Minneapolis skyline and downtown buildings under winter conditions.

A general view of downtown Minneapolis on Dec. 4, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The revelation of the alleged hotel cancellations comes as CBS News reported Monday that the Trump administration has begun a large-scale deployment of DHS personnel in Minnesota as part of an expanded federal crackdown tied to a widening fraud scandal in the state.

CBS News reported the crackdown could involve roughly 2,000 agents and officers from ICE’s deportation branch and Homeland Security Investigations.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue