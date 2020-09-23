ICE detainees will no longer be seen by doctor accused of performing hysterectomies without consent

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that the Georgia gynecologist accused of performing hysterectomies and other procedures without consent is no longer seeing its detainees.

The ICE spokesperson would not elaborate further, citing an ongoing investigation from the Office of Inspector General.

Dr. Mahendra Amin is facing allegations that he administered surgeries that women held at the Irwin County Detention Center didn’t seek or fully understand. Amin has seen at least 60 detained women, Andrew Free, a lawyer working with other attorneys to investigate medical care in Irwin County, told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Irwin County Hospital issued a statement defending Amin, saying he “is a longtime member of the Irwin County Hospital medical staff and has been in good standing for the entirety of his service to the Irwin County community.”

The statement, according to the AP, said Amin has operated on two detained women who were referred to the hospital for hysterectomies.

Heath Clark, the hospital’s general counsel, did not respond to questions from the AP about whether Amin performed hysterectomies in cases where the women had a different initial referral. Clark also did not say how many other procedures he had performed that could jeopardize a woman’s ability to have children, including the removal of fallopian tubes or ovaries.

The allegations against the doctor were first revealed in a complaint filed last week by a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center. The nurse, Dawn Wooten, alleged that many detained women were taken to an unnamed gynecologist whom she labeled the “uterus collector” because of how many hysterectomies he performed.

The Associated Press on Friday reported that at least eight women since 2017 had been taken to see Amin for gynecological treatment, though it did not find evidence of mass hysterectomies as alleged in the complaint. Free said Tuesday that a team of lawyers had heard from dozens of more women raising concerns about the doctor.

Scott Sutterfield, an executive at LaSalle Corrections, which operates the detention center, said the company would not “take or threaten any action” against detainees who report information “in good faith.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.