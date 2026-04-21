ICE detains man accused of sexually assaulting minor after hospital parking lot birth

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Federal immigration officials issued a detainer for a Mexican national accused of sexually assaulting a minor in South Carolina after the victim was found giving birth in a hospital parking lot.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for Luis Armando Argueta Montejo, who is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female minor believed to be between the ages of 11 and 14.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Montejo was arrested days after the minor was found giving birth in the parking lot of Oconee Memorial Hospital in South Carolina.

Evidence collected by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Montejo had sexual intercourse with the victim, according to DHS.

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The 43-year-old was charged with incest and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child, DHS said.

"This sicko should NEVER have been in our country to prey on children in the first place," Acting Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "He now faces charges for incest and multiple child sex crimes."

Montejo told ICE he first entered the U.S. in 2006 and does not have a prior criminal record, according to officials.

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ICE lodged a detainer on April 17 to ensure he is transferred to federal custody after local proceedings conclude.

"Prior to these horrific crimes, this illegal alien lacked a criminal record in the U.S.," Bis said. "Under Secretary Mullin, ICE lodged an arrest detainer with South Carolina to ensure this monster is never loose in our communities again."

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Bis said the case underscores the need for coordination between federal and local authorities.

"Thankfully, South Carolina cooperates with ICE law enforcement," Bis added. "This is why we need cooperation from state and local partners, so together we can keep criminals off our streets and make America safe again."