Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Immigration

ICE detains man accused of sexually assaulting minor after hospital parking lot birth

Luis Armando Argueta Montejo was charged with incest and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Illegal immigrant accused of killing 2 boys in DUI crash Video

Illegal immigrant accused of killing 2 boys in DUI crash

Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed an ICE detainer has been lodged against an illegal immigrant accused of fatally crashing into two young boys in South Carolina. (WHNS)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal immigration officials issued a detainer for a Mexican national accused of sexually assaulting a minor in South Carolina after the victim was found giving birth in a hospital parking lot.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for Luis Armando Argueta Montejo, who is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female minor believed to be between the ages of 11 and 14.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Montejo was arrested days after the minor was found giving birth in the parking lot of Oconee Memorial Hospital in South Carolina.

Evidence collected by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Montejo had sexual intercourse with the victim, according to DHS.

MIGRANT CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN PILE UP IN BOSTON AREA AS MAYOR SLAMS BONDI OVER ‘SANCTUARY’ WARNING

Luis Armando Argueta Montejo booking photo

Federal immigration officials issued a detainer for a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in South Carolina, authorities said. (Department of Homeland Security)

The 43-year-old was charged with incest and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child, DHS said.

"This sicko should NEVER have been in our country to prey on children in the first place," Acting Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "He now faces charges for incest and multiple child sex crimes."

Montejo told ICE he first entered the U.S. in 2006 and does not have a prior criminal record, according to officials.

PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED BRAZILIAN WOMAN CHARGED WITH SEX CRIMES AGAINST MASSACHUSETTS CHILD

Luis Armando Argueta Montejo and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

Authorities said a suspect in a South Carolina case involving a minor is facing federal immigration action. (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office/Department of Homeland Security)

ICE lodged a detainer on April 17 to ensure he is transferred to federal custody after local proceedings conclude.

"Prior to these horrific crimes, this illegal alien lacked a criminal record in the U.S.," Bis said. "Under Secretary Mullin, ICE lodged an arrest detainer with South Carolina to ensure this monster is never loose in our communities again."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer for a suspect accused in a South Carolina case involving a minor, officials said. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Bis said the case underscores the need for coordination between federal and local authorities.

"Thankfully, South Carolina cooperates with ICE law enforcement," Bis added. "This is why we need cooperation from state and local partners, so together we can keep criminals off our streets and make America safe again."

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
Close modal

Continue