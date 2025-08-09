Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

ICE arrests illegal immigrant charged with child sex crimes after his release by local police despite detainer

Josue Santiago Perez Gomez was apprehended by ICE the same day authorities in Rhode Island released him

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Melugin Fox News
close
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested an illegal immigrant from Guatemala just hours after he was released by Rhode Island authorities despite being charged with multiple child sex crimes and having an active ICE detainer.

Josue Santiago Perez Gomez, who is living in the U.S. illegally, was charged with patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, indecent solicitation of a child and procurement of sexual conduct for a fee, according to ICE.

The Portsmouth Police Department arrested Perez Gomez July 12 on those charges. ICE Boston immediately filed an immigration detainer, but police did not honor it, and Perez Gomez was released hours later, ICE said in a news release.

Portsmouth police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Josue Santiago Perez-Gomez is charged with felony sex crimes against a minor, according to ICE.

Josue Santiago Perez Gomez was charged with felony sex crimes against a minor, according to ICE. (ICE)

Earlier in the day, ICE Boston officers had arrested Perez Gomez on immigration violation charges and served him with a notice to appear before a Justice Department immigration judge. 

An ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital Perez Gomez poses a "clear threat" to children.

"Josue Santiago Perez Gomez stands accused of some disgusting and disturbing crimes and represents a clear threat to the children of our Rhode Island communities," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting field office Director Patricia Hyde wrote in a statement. 

"Releasing an alleged child sex offender the very day of his arrest begs the question: What is the point of arresting him at all? 

"Luckily, the brave men and women of ICE were able to remove this criminal alien pedophile from our streets where local authorities allowed him to potentially reoffend."

ICE

Immigration agents arrested the suspect after an immigration detainer was allegedly ignored. (Reuters)

It is unclear when Perez Gomez illegally entered the U.S. or where he crossed the border.

He was not inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official, according to ICE.

Man with vest that says "ICE." Nearby, the word "POLICE" can be seen.

It is unclear when the suspect arrived in the U.S. or how he got into the country. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Perez Gomez will remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of his removal proceedings, officials said.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.