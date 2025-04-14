Previously deported Brazilian woman charged with sex crimes against Massachusetts child

A Brazilian woman in the United States illegally and charged with sex crimes against a Massachusetts child has been handed over to federal custody, authorities said Monday.

Ilma Leandro De Oliveira, 53, was arrested in Falmouth, 70 miles south of Boston, on March 20 by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

"Ilma Leandro De Oliveira is charged with seven different crimes regarding the sexual victimization of a child in our Massachusetts community," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. "These are crimes we simply will not tolerate."

De Oliveira was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Sept. 20, 2007, after she illegally entered the United States near Laredo, Texas. She was served with a notice and order of expedited removal and deported on Dec. 27, 2007.

She illegally re-entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location, ICE said.

She was arraigned on March 18 in a Falmouth court for rape of a child, reckless endangerment of a child, indecent exposure, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, unnatural acts with a child, aggravated statutory rape of a child, and incest.

De Oliveira was handed over to the U.S. Marshals Services last week and will be prosecuted for illegal entry into the U.S. after being deported.