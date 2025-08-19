Migrant crimes against children pile up in Boston area as mayor slams Bondi over ‘sanctuary’ warning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Numerous migrant suspects have been arrested on charges involving abuse of children in recent years in eastern Massachusetts.

The cases have returned to the fore as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu fired back Tuesday at Attorney General Pam Bondi over her letter threatening potential withholding of federal funds or civil action if the city doesn’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

A child under 16 was allegedly raped at a migrant shelter by Haitian national Cory Bernard Alvarez, who was arrested in August 2024, according to ICE’s Boston field office.

"We cannot allow any significant noncitizen threat to the children of our communities to potentially reoffend. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from New England," said then-Boston ICE official Todd Lyons – now the agency's national director.

A 10-year-old was allegedly molested by his neighbor, a Haitian migrant, in a Boston suburb.

Akim Marc Desire, 18, was arrested in September on the charge, and was further detained by ICE. Desire reportedly entered the country via plane in Miami and then traveled to Boston.

Another minor of unconfirmed age in the Boston area was also allegedly "horrifically victimized" by Guatemalan national Mynor Stiven De Paz-Munoz.

"[De Paz-Munoz] represents a significant threat to our neighborhoods," Boston ICE field office director Patricia Hyde said in a statement at the time of the November 2024 arrest.

"We owe it to the children of our New England communities to prioritize public safety above everything else. ERO Boston stands committed to arresting and removing egregious noncitizen threats from the community."

In February, Jose Fernando-Perez was charged with three counts of forcible rape of a child and three counts of aggravated rape of a child.

Fernando-Perez, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested in Framingham, a residential city just west of Boston that is also the birthplace of Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"He is exactly the type of alien we are targeting with our ‘worst first’ policy. He posed a significant danger to the children of Massachusetts, and we will not tolerate such a threat to our community," Hyde said of that case.

"ICE Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing egregious alien offenders from our New England communities."

ICE originally lodged an immigration detainer against Fernando-Perez in 2022 with nearby Essex County.

Three other illegal immigrants accused of raping minors were arrested on Nantucket in September of last year.

Elmer Sola of El Salvador faced 11 sexual assault-related counts, according to Newsweek.

Current ICE Director Todd Lyons – then a Boston field office official – said Sola illegally entered the U.S. and made his way to Massachusetts where he "allegedly commit[ed] some horrific and despicable crimes against a child."

Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo of El Salvador was charged in the same sting with one count of aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference.

In Lawrence, just north of Boston, Ecuadorian national Gilberto Avila-Jara was charged by ICE in 2024 with more than 20 child sexual assault-related offenses.

Avila-Jara was originally deported in 1996 but returned to the U.S. at an unknown date, according to WWLP.

Not far from Fenway Park, ICE arrested Guatemalan national Sostenes Perez-Lopez in February for what Hyde called "some horrific crimes against a child in Massachusetts."

ICE originally filed a detainer against Perez-Lopez with Suffolk County – which includes Boston – in 2024, while he was reportedly in the "Nashua Street Jail."

Also in 2024, a Colombian national was arraigned in the Charlestown section of Boston on charges of enticing a child under 16, distribution of obscene matter and lascivious posing and exhibiting of a child in the nude.

Mateo Hincapie-Cardona was then listed for removal proceedings, and ICE said in a statement Suffolk County failed to honor a detainer for the illegal immigrant and released him that October – before ICE ultimately detained him.

"Detainers are critical public safety tools because they focus enforcement resources on removable noncitizens who have been arrested for criminal activity," ICE said in a statement.

"Detainers increase the safety of all parties involved — ERO (Enforcement & Removal Operations) personnel, law enforcement officials, removable noncitizens and the public — by allowing an arrest to be made in a secure and controlled custodial setting as opposed to at-large within the community."

"Because detainers result in the direct transfer of a noncitizen from state or local custody to ERO custody, they also minimize the potential that an individual will reoffend."

Fox News' CB Cotton reported Tuesday on further recent arrests, including a Haitian migrant who went on an expletive-laden tirade against President Donald Trump while he was being put into a cruiser after being corralled on 17 different charges.

"F--- Trump, you feel me? Yo – Biden forever, bro – Thank Obama for everything he did for me, bro," the Haitian man yelled to assembled cameras. It was not immediately clear on what charges the man was arrested.

Cotton also reported recent detentions of an illegal immigrant from Turkey – on rape charges – and one from the Dominican Republic – on assault to rape charges.

