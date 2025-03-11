Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

ICE, DEA arrest criminal illegal aliens on idyllic New England island

One of the suspects arrested was previously charged with kidnapping and domestic assault and battery

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Tom Homan: Massachusetts governor should be 'bringing hell' to illegal immigrant rapists with me Video

Tom Homan: Massachusetts governor should be 'bringing hell' to illegal immigrant rapists with me

Trump 'border czar' Tom Homan responds to Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey accusing him of 'trying to pick a fight' on 'The Story.'

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in New England executed a joint operation on Nantucket, Massachusetts, to arrest "illegal criminal aliens" on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the DEA New England division said its agents assisted ICE and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston with the arrests on the idyllic and posh summer vacation destination island situated 30 miles south of Cape Cod.

The Nantucket Current reported that the DEA confirmed it had arrested a man previously charged with kidnapping and domestic assault and battery, as well as a woman. 

Authorities did not identify the suspects’ names or countries of origin.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DEA for additional information.

TRUMP GOES TOE-TO-TOE WITH SANCTUARY CITIES OVER DEPORTATION AS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN SET TO BEGIN

dea-nantucket2

DEA agents arrested two illegal immigrants in Nantucket, Massachusetts, one of whom was previously arrested for domestic assault and battery, as well as kidnapping. (DEA)

In a statement to the publication, the acting special agent in charge of the DEA’s New England Field Division would only say it worked with its federal partners on immigration enforcement efforts.

Also assisting with the operation was the U.S. Coast Guard, which reportedly took federal agents to Nantucket and back to the mainland with a suspect in tow.

The Town of Nantucket said in a press release that the Nantucket Police Department was contacted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and DEA about their plans to arrive at the island to serve an arrest warrant for a "violent offender."

ICE ARRESTS MORE THAN 530 MIGRANTS IN ONE DAY AMID TRUMP'S CRACKDOWN

dea-coast-guard

DEA agents were transported to Nantucket, Massachusetts, with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard. (DEA)

The federal agencies also requested assistance from Nantucket police, given their local geographical knowledge of the area.

The department’s detective unit assisted federal agents in identifying requested addresses, while also providing the DEA with transportation.

The DEA released two photos of the operation. In one photo, DEA agents were seen on a U.S. Coast Guard vessel with their backs to the camera, while in the other photo, the two suspects appeared in custody.

In September, ICE made at least six arrests between the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. The arrests were part of a larger operation to detain illegal immigrant suspects accused of egregious crimes in the beach towns favored by the Biden and Obama families.

One of those arrests was on Sept. 10, when ICE ERO Boston arrested a 28-year-old Salvadoran illegal immigrant named Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo, who was charged with one count of rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Fox News Digital’s Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.