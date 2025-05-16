ICE Arrests MS-13 member with lengthy rap sheet after Virginia county refused to cooperate

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week arrested a documented MS-13 gang member with an extensive arrest record, including assault and burglary, ICE told Fox News on Friday.

Mykol Santos-Santos, 25, a Guatemalan national who is in the country illegally, was taken into custody by ICE Washington, D.C. in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday.

An ICE officer was injured during the arrest when Santos-Santos resisted.

Santos-Santos’ charges and convictions include assault and battery, burglary, credit card fraud, trespassing, drug crimes, property damage, obstruction of justice, attempting to flee police, failure to appear and violating court orders.

ICE made the arrest after the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center refused to honor ICE’s 16th immigration detainer lodged against him.

ICE said Santos-Santos’ criminal history in its database is more than 15 pages long, and he has been arrested more than 30 times by Fairfax County police.

He’s also had 16 immigration detainers lodged against him in the last three years.

"Mykol Santos-Santos is a habitual offender. He is a documented member of a violent criminal gang with a lengthy criminal history and represents an egregious danger to our Virginia communities," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Russell Hott said. "While we are happy to have arrested him, we find it inexcusable that local law enforcement refused to honor 16 separate immigration detainers against Santos-Santos, forcing ICE officers to make an at large arrest where one of our officers was injured."

He continued, "We could have worked together with local law enforcement to arrange a safe transfer of custody. Instead, they decided to place politics ahead of public safety, and as a result one of our brave officers was injured. ICE Washington D.C. will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing criminal alien threats to our communities."

Santos-Santos illegally entered the U.S. via Texas in 2014, and his deportation was ordered by a Department of Justice immigration judge in 2023.