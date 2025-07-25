ICE agents capture criminal illegal immigrant accused of stalking government official

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently arrested a criminal illegal immigrant who is accused of stalking a mother and U.S. government official despite being ordered to leave the country in 2022, Fox News Digital has learned.

Jose Madrid Reyes, a Salvadoran national, was arrested July 12 and remains in ICE custody pending his deportation, which is expected within the coming days, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began investigating after a U.S. government official contacted the agency and said she feared she was being stalked.

The government official, whose name has not been released for her protection, was worried about her family’s safety, including her child, according to DHS.

During the investigation, HSI identified Reyes as the suspected stalker.

His criminal record stretches back nearly two decades, with a history of assault and driving while intoxicated.

In August 2006, Reyes was convicted in Manassas, Virginia, of driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Nearly a decade later, in May 2017, he was convicted in Fairfax, Virginia, of misdemeanor assault on a family member.

In September 2019, he was convicted of a second DWI in Fairfax County General District Court.

Despite being ordered removed from the country by an immigration judge in 2022 and denied permanent legal status in 2024, Reyes remained in the U.S. illegally.

"Day in and day out, our brave ICE agents are nabbing creeps who shouldn’t be in our country in the first place," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "On July 12, ICE arrested Jose Madrid Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, who was suspected of stalking a U.S. federal official.

"We will not allow these predators to terrorize American citizens. Despite facing an 830% increase in assaults against them, ICE law enforcement is keeping Americans safe from criminal illegal aliens and sending these slimeballs back to their home countries."

ICE encourages the public to report crimes or suspicious activity by contacting the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or visiting www.ice.gov.