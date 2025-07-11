DHS arrests five illegal immigrants convicted of serious crimes, including murder and child abuse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday announced the arrests of five illegal immigrants convicted of a range of offenses, from murder to sexually abusing children.

"These are not minor offenses. These are predators, abusers and murderers who should have never been in our country in the first place," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is delivering on its promise to restore law and order and defend American families. If you are in this country illegally and have harmed others — your days here are numbered."

Among those arrested include Julio Celaya-Soto, a citizen of El Salvador convicted of second-degree murder in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Also taken into federal custody was Lazaro Vladimir Martinez-Argundi, a Cuban national whose criminal convictions include distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in Lansing, Michigan. Jose Angel Garcia-Espino of Mexico was previously convicted in Texas for assault of a household member by strangulation.

In New York, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Miguel Angel Salmeron-Granados, from El Salvador, who was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse involving sexual contact with a child under the age of 11.

Guadalupe Cuevas-Sotelo, also from Mexico, has a criminal history that includes convictions for sexual abuse of a child and attempted rape in Salt Lake City.

The arrests came as ICE agents and the Trump administration continue to face pushback and legal challenges from Democratic and blue city officials over raids targeting criminal illegal immigrants.