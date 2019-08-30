Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Dorian
Published

Hurricane Dorian strengthens to 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

By Melissa Leon | Fox News

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 130 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center announced Friday night.

The NHC statement said that the storm's change in intensity was detected by hurricane hunter aircraft.

As of 8:30 p.m. ET, the storm was located about 400 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and 575 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla. It was moving west-northwest at 10 mph.