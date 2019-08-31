Hurricane Dorian nears Category 5 with 150 mph winds, Trump warns it could be one of the 'strongest' storms in decades

Hurricane Dorian is slowly making its way across the Caribbean as a dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, with the Bahamas and southeastern coast of the U.S. in its sights, as President Trump warned it could be "one of the biggest and strongest" storms to hit in decades.

The storm has slowed from 12 to 8 mph and is moving west, with its’ “fury” aimed at the northwestern Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said 11 a.m. ET Saturday morning. Dorian is about 260 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and 415 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla. Its winds increased Saturday, nearing a Category 5 classification, where winds are sustained over 156 mph.

The storm could make landfall next week in Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas. The NHC has stressed that the storm’s possible path is uncertain and can change, but what is certain is that it will be a dangerous weather event.

“Dorian is forecast to move over a deep layer of very warm waters, which is like high octane-fuel for hurricanes,” National Hurricane Center specialist Lixion Avila told the Post and Courier.

Hurricane warnings have been in effect for the northwestern Bahamas and a hurricane watch is in place for Andros Island.

“On this track, the core of Dorian should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, be near or over the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and move near the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday,” the NHC said.

Hurricane-force winds up to 30 mph are extending from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward up to 115 miles.

Dorian is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge that could raise water levels up to 15 feet above normal tides in the northwestern Bahamas, the NHC said.

In the northwestern Bahamas, 10 to 15 inches of rain is expected this weekend into next week, with 25 inches in isolated areas.

Coastal sections of the southeast U.S. could get 4 to 8 inches with up to 12 inches in certain spots, and the rainfall might cause life-threatening flash floods, the hurricane center said.

Officials in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina have declared states of emergency due to the possible impacts from Dorian.

“Although the path of #Dorian has shifted, the entire East Coast is still vulnerable to significant impacts,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Residents in East Coast counties should continue to monitor local reports and stay vigilant.”

President Trump on Friday approved an emergency declaration for Florida and "ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Dorian," the White House said.

“Looking like our great South Carolina could get hit MUCH harder than first thought,” the president tweeted Saturday morning. “Georgia and North Carolina also. It’s moving around and very hard to predict, except that it is one of the biggest and strongest (and really wide) that we have seen in decades. Be safe!”

Authorities have cautioned all residents to prepare and have seven days’ worth of food, water and medicine.

"It is imperative that all Floridians and their families take Hurricane Dorian seriously,” DeSantis said Friday night. “The time to prepare diminishes by the hour, particularly because we are still uncertain of where it will make landfall. Everyone should have seven days of food, water and medicine in preparation for this storm. Additionally, all residents need to be prepared to evacuate, should that be required.”

No mass evacuations have been ordered yet because of the uncertainty of Dorian’s path.

“Sometimes if you evacuate too soon, you may evacuate into the path of the storm if it changes," DeSantis said.

The Navy has ordered dozens of warships and aircraft to evacuate two bases in northeast Florida ahead of Dorian's anticipated arrival, and "Sortie Condition Alpha" was declared Thursday for ships homeported at Mayport Naval Station at the mouth of the St. Johns River east of Jacksonville. “Sortie Condition Alpha" means units must prepare to dispatch or deploy because destructive weather is expected within 24 hours.

A U.S. Air Force spokesperson told Fox News there were aircraft evacuations ordered at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Miami-Dade County for 25 F-16s, Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County for 24 C-130s, Jacksonville International Airport for 20 F-15s, Moody Air Force Base in Georgia for 2 HH-60 and 34 A-10s, MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa for 16 Kc-135s, Joint Base Charleston for 24 C-17s, and Savannah International Airport for 5 C-130s.

