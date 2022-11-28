Human remains found in trunk of car following Michigan police chase that ended in shootout

Investigators just outside of Detroit found human remains in the trunk of a vehicle following a pursuit that ended in a fatal shootout, police say.

The grisly discovery was made Sunday afternoon in Dearborn, Michigan, after local police there attempted "to stop a vehicle that was involved in an endangered missing person investigation," according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities say Dearborn Police first pursued the vehicle before losing it, then a "crash scene was located a short distance away from where the officers lost sight of the vehicle."

"As the Dearborn officers approached the crash scene there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspect," Michigan State Police said.

"As the officers cleared the crash scene, the suspect driver was found dead with a gunshot wound," state police added. "There were also human remains found in the trunk of the suspect vehicle. Those remains have not been identified."

No officers were reported hurt during the incident, while one passenger was transported to a local hospital with injuries suffered in the crash, according to Michigan State Police.

"The [Dearborn] Homicide Task Force is handling the investigation which may have ties to another out of state homicide investigation," state police also said.

Further details about the suspect were not immediately available.