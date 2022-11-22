Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

2 Detroit teenagers shot while walking away from Henry Ford High

MI victims' injuries are not life threatening, police chief says

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two students were hit by gunfire Monday while walking away from a Detroit school, police said.

The shooting near Henry Ford High School may have been an act of retaliation by people who were circling the area in a car and wearing masks, Chief James White said.

The victims were teenagers whose injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening, White told reporters.

DETROIT MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING, ABUSING EX-GIRLFRIEND'S DOG

"No one else is at risk. No one at the school is at risk," the chief said. "This appears to be an isolated incident. This has nothing to do with the school, per se, but the conflict that these two groups are having."

Two teens were shot while walking away from Henry Ford High in Detroit.

Two teens were shot while walking away from Henry Ford High in Detroit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Henry Ford High is on the northwest side of Detroit.