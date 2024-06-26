Human remains found near missing Texas student Caleb Harris' apartment: police

Human remains have been discovered near an apartment where a 21-year-old Texas college student vanished in March, according to police.

A Corpus Christi city worker spotted the remains Monday in a 40-foot-deep well while doing routine maintenance and contacted authorities.

Caleb Harris, who lived in campus housing nearby while attending Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi, disappeared March 4 after going to pick up an Uber Eats order around 3 a.m.

Police requested help from the city's fire department to help retrieve the remains from the well inside a wastewater collection plant.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that the well was drained so that emergency crews could descend into it and retrieve the remains, which were sent to the medical examiner's office.

Police said that the area had previously been searched soon after the second-year student's disappearance.

"This whole area has been searched many times over," a Corpus Christi Police Department spokesperson told the outlet.

Detectives are trying to determine how the remains, which "bore no obvious signs of homicide," found their way into the well, according to a news release.

"Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the medical examiner’s Office was unable to make an identification, nor provide a manner or cause of death at this time," the release added.

The remains are being sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) for DNA analysis.

Harris, a native of New Braunfels, left his home March 4 to pick up his Uber Eats delivery but never returned.

His roommate found the order outside the front door of their apartment the next day.

Police noted that he left his keys and wallet inside.

A GoFundMe campaign for Harris had raised more than $71,000 as of Wednesday morning.

"Let's help them be able to focus solely on what matters most, bringing Caleb home safe and sound," the posting reads.

Uber told People that the food delivery was completed without any reported incident and that the driver continued to make deliveries early that morning.

"It's a mystery," his father, Randy Harris, previously told Fox News.