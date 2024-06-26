'Uncooperative' Texas teen found covered in someone else's dried blood after car wreck: sheriff

A tight-lipped Texas teen was found by deputies covered in blood in a wrecked pickup truck this week, but the crimson streaks belonged to someone else, according to baffled investigators and a local newspaper.

Aaron Richard, 18, was discovered sitting in his white 1997 Chevrolet pickup Monday night after deputies responded to reports of an accident off Interstate 20 in Fort Worth.

According to a statement posted to Facebook, deputies observed "a large amount of dried blood on the pickup and the suspect."

The bed of the pickup had writing all over the rear window.

"There is noticeable damage to the driver’s side door, the tailgate, and front left quarter panel," the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office noted.

Richard was quizzed about the source of the blood, but the teen kept his mouth shut and became "uncooperative." The teen was wearing a Walmart Auto Care Center work shirt with the name tag Anthony.

Deputies also spotted blood streaks "along the driver's side A-frame, as well as the outside of the bed."

Investigators were shocked to learn that the blood found on Richard and his vehicle did not belong to him and did not result from the crash that damaged his vehicle, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Richard was booked for driving while intoxicated and taken to the Lon Evans Correctional Center. He was later released on $500 bond as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office has not revealed whether the mystery person whose blood was spilled was killed or could still be in any danger.

The agency also has not released the circumstances of Richard's crash.

The local outlet reported that Richard is serving six months probation for a disorderly conduct charge in Haltom City, roughly five miles outside Fort Worth.

Investigators are continuing to probe the incident and are asking for the public's help in trying to find the source of the blood and the circumstances of Richard's wreck.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigation Division at 817-884-1305.